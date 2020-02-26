arsenal-push-convention:-alexandre-lacazette-responds-to-‘exit-agreement’-rumours,-mikel-arteta-provides-update-on-sead-kolasinac-harm

Alexandre Lacazette has denied experiences he has an agreement with Arsenal that he can depart the club this summer season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The French forward is but to agree terms on a new deal at the Emirates, with his latest offer managing out in the summer season of 2022.

Getty Visuals – Getty Lacazette tackled the media on Wednesday and denied the rumoured exit arrangement

That experienced led to speculation he could go away the club along with teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his fellow striker who is also yet to place pen-to-paper on new terms.

Asked specifically about this rumoured ‘exit agreement’, a perplexed Lacazette reported for the duration of a push meeting on Wednesday: “I did not know about this, so…”

When pressed even more, he additional: “No, I really do not know. I have a contract with the club, so there is no position for me to leave if everybody is joyful with me at the club.”

recreation on

Braga vs Rangers commentary: Reside Europa League protection this afternoon Unavoidable

Wilfried Zaha ‘will get major move eventually’, admits Crystal Palace teammate no hiding location

Chelsea players slated by German push as seven handed ‘deficient’ rating ESCAPE

Bellew and Neville’s strategies for Liverpool title parade? ‘We’re flying to the moon’ Ney aims

Messi purpose stat indicates Barcelona have to bring Neymar again to get Champions League submitted

Male City’s charm against European ban confirmed by CAS one that obtained absent

Barca legend joins Wenger’s ‘Almost XI’ right after big Arsenal transfer declare Cursed

Male City penalty fall short could price them the Champions League – Is it time for Ederson?

Lacazette was on media obligations alongside head coach Mikel Arteta in advance of Arsenal’s Europa League round-of-32 2nd leg tie vs Olympiakos, with talkSPORT.com listing some of the other critical prices below…

Arteta on no matter whether Sead Kolasinac will participate in again this season…

“Hopefully, yes. But I don’t know. It is relying on whether or not he’s dislocated it [his shoulder] and if he requires surgical procedure or not. We will know a lot more this afternoon, with any luck ,.

“He is viewing the specialist and we will know a lot more – but certainly, he was in suffering, it is a tough location and we are not really optimistic about it.”

Arteta on his tenure so far…

“The workforce is progressing very well, the club is looking in a far better area, we are getting unity. There is a ton of positives but nonetheless a good deal to boost.”

Arteta on the winter break…

“Normally when you get to February you begin to undergo. Following March in the intercontinental break groups are fresher.”

Getty Images Arsenal are exhibiting indications of real enhancement below Mikel Arteta

Ray Parlour reveals how a night out and roommate Tony Adams obtained him in difficulties at Arsenal

Lacazette on the relevance of Aubameyang staying…

“It’s genuinely vital. He is just one of the most effective – or probably the best – this time for Arsenal. Certainly I hope that he is going to stay a prolonged time at the club.”

Lacazette on no matter if this period has been the most complicated of his career…

“Not really hard, but I would say challenging. But as effectively, it is with this type of moment we strengthen a great deal, mentally, and we continue to keep now large self-assurance due to the fact if I went as a result of this I know I can be greater now.”

Lacazette on Bukayo Saka…

“He’s seriously superior. Probably the best younger player in the league.

“You can see the excellent he has and he’s humble and accepts critiques simply because he wants to increase.”