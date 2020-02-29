[arsenal:-scapegoating-aubameyang-is-entirely-unfair]

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC appears dejected just after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 next leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Pictures through Getty Images)

Aubameyang was not to blame for Arsenal’s Europa League exit…

Obtaining had a working day to reflect, it basically doesn’t feel appropriate that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading by the wars on social media. Even though there are some Arsenal supporters that are defending him, and rightly so, there are other individuals that will not allow his miss out on go.

The fact is, Aubameyang was the only participant who gave Arsenal hope but it should not have been the scenario. Alexandre Lacazette was also on the pitch and he must have stepped up to the mark.

See, there is all this discuss about Aubameyang’s miss out on which is basically reactionary. It’s unfair that Aubameyang is remaining utilized as the scapegoat when Lacazette’s skip was just as lousy if not even worse.

The ball fell to him, adhering to a header from Shkodran Mustafi, and somewhat than choosing to use his toes he type of flopped to the flooring trying an extremely hard header.

These points materialize. Strikers are hardly ever great one hundred per cent of the time. On a different day, experienced the ball fallen to possibly Aubameyang or Lacazette, they would have concluded their possibilities.

So, am I indicating that in its place of blaming Aubameyang, we should really blame Lacazette? No, of training course I’m not. That would not be productive at all.

Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil, amongst numerous many others experienced bad online games much too. It was a collective work. It was not served by the reality that Olympiacos performed expertly over the two legs, possibly.

European competitiveness is sure to make times like this. Arsenal admirers know it all much too properly let’s not neglect Thierry Henry, Arsenal’s finest participant of all time, coughing in the Champions League ultimate and Dennis Bergkamp not even travelling.

Arsenal are a good workforce with the core fundamentals in the appropriate place. Investment decision in the summer transfer window and maintaining ahold of their star players will provide them well in whichever European opposition they conclusion up in upcoming year.

The way to keep ahold of your best gamers is not to berate them for one particular error which they are already harsh on them selves for. It is time to transfer forward and concentrate on a superior Leading League end and FA Cup triumph. It is not the end of the planet.

Do you believe the ridicule of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by Arsenal and rival fans has been fair?