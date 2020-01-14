Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette wanted Atletico Madrid if they didn’t chase Edinson Cavani

Atletico Madrid plans an offer to separate Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal if they fail to sign Edinson Cavani this month.

The LaLiga giants have only scored 22 goals in the league this season, and boss Diego Simeone is keen to win a proven goal scorer for a title challenge, with rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid five points ahead of Atleti in the table.

If Atletico Cavani is not pursuing, he could contact Arsenal striker Lacazette

Uruguay international Cavani is said to be Simeone’s main target, but Paris Saint-Germain has insisted that it not be sold in January, despite the striker’s contract expiring in the summer.

For this reason, the heads of Wanda Metropolitano have searched the market for other options and, according to Marca, have now identified Lacazette [28] as a possible alternative.

The Frenchman has seen a move to the Spanish club in the past, and the report suggests Atletico would be willing to offer Thomas Lemar a possible deal for the striker.

However, the report repeatedly emphasizes that Lacazette will only be targeted if it becomes clear that they have no chance of signing Cavani.

Lemar, who has also been interested in Chelsea in the past few days, has struggled to adapt to life in the Spanish capital since moving £ 51m from Monaco in 2018, scoring just three goals in 49 LaLiga games.

And it’s believed that the 24-year-old has also been on Jose Mourinho’s radar in the past few weeks, but Tottenham would only be interested in a loan agreement for the Frenchman.

PSG striker Cavani is Atletico’s main goal

Lacazette had a disappointing start to the season at Arsenal, scoring just six goals in all competitions. In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he will now be in the spotlight.

Aubameyang was dismissed after a VAR review of the Gunners 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace because of a late duel against Max Meyer and is now suspended for three games.

