[Arsenal title winners Paul Merson, Perry Groves and David Seaman talk about mental health | Soccer news]

David Seaman Paul Merson Perry Groves s

“Nobody talked about feelings, never,” says Paul Merson.

So it was in the early 90s, when Merson, Perry Groves Y David Sailor They were playing for the best team in England. Merson and Groves, even best friends, won the title with Arsenal in 1989, and Seaman joined a year later when the trio won the First Division with George Graham again in 1991. Arsenal won a lot and celebrated a lot.

Merson’s battles with alcohol, gambling and drugs have been well documented since, and here, a special feature for the Notice campaign, the Magic Man delves into the complexities of his mental health problems and their origin, with the help of two of his closest friends.

Kevin Richardson, Steve Bould, Paul Merson after the victory of the Arsenal League title in 1989

Merson: “Of course. I loved it, I feel here now and my life is completely different, but when I was 20, it was brilliant. I loved it. It was the dream. Come out, you look like Brad Pitt because you’re playing for the best team in the world. country.But of course, everything was masked. You have to put a smile on your face.

“Behind the scenes, you just lost all your money, and there will be a great story in the newspaper next week about you with a girl you were with three weeks before he sold his story. That is all about you and you have no one with whom talk. Not a soul. No one in the world. All you can do is push it down and down. “

Groves: “You wanted to be accepted as a person and as a footballer. When you enter a football club, all the players look at you. There is acceptance on the side of the game, and then an acceptance in the group socially. Bubbling because you don’t want to start show a weakness Why? Because they would tear you and you would not feel any sympathy.

Merson: “I used to see a psychiatrist, lie on the couch and say: & # 39; Why can’t I be like Alan Smith? Why can’t I be normal? & # 39; He lived his life as I wanted but I couldn’t. He finished training, happily married and always seemed happy, without confusion. I was never happy. I didn’t have to get up Sunday morning, look frantically through the paper and think, “Thank God, there’s nothing there,quot;.

Groves: “I can’t show my manager that I have something that affects me psychologically because that could make him not play with me. You have to give this aura that you are strong mentally. It is not real.”

Merse: “Nobody talked about feelings, never.”

Perry Groves made 155 league appearances for Arsenal between 1986 and 1992

Merson “You can go through our entire team. Alan Smith and Nigel Winterburn are the only two still married. The rest are divorced. All players.”

Groves: “Why is the divorce rate high? Selfishness, in your own bubble. If you play well for a great club like Arsenal, you look a little better, you get more interest, you think the world is your oyster. I I was married on weekends, and then, on Monday, if you won, you were going to be busy, you knew everyone was going out on Tuesday, then you were away on Wednesday and Thursday, I had two lives, married when it was appropriate I. Single when it suits me. It’s pure selfishness. “

“We didn’t know he was addicted,quot;

Paul Merson has fought alcohol, drugs and gambling addictions.

Sailor: “I remember that in Highbury sometimes Merse ran out part time just to get to the television. I remember thinking: & # 39; What are you doing, why aren’t you thinking about the game? & # 39;”

Merson: “It would be to catch the race 3.45. I ran through the tunnel, I will catch the race before we could enter to talk about the team.”

Sailor: “I never thought about their problems, just why I wasn’t focused on the team and the game.”

Groves: “As was the culture, the only thing that matters is if you can play and be fit for Saturday. We don’t think you had a gambling addiction, we just thought you liked to bet, but we were crap! I remember Gary Lewin He left on mountain bikes when we were injured in London Colney one day. You had about 45 minutes to an hour to move in. You had to turn left to make the loop, but Merse wanted to stay straight with me. I was going straight to the store We had £ 20 each, we sat in the bookmakers, we came back by bicycle, we went to a puddle and we got muddy so it looked like we had been riding a bicycle, I thought it was fun, I didn’t think I had a problem , it was something to tell the boys. “

& # 39; Addiction wants you to be alone & # 39;

Merson won two titles in his 12 years at Arsenal.

Merson: “I couldn’t face life. He was a council boy who came from a council property, played in a big club with big headlines, and couldn’t handle it. So I drank and drank, and that led me to drugs Once that happened, I retired from the Arsenal boys, that’s what addiction does, he loves you alone, away from people, he doesn’t love you with your best friend asking you: & # 39; What are you doing with your “I was drinking, betting and taking drugs inside. I would return from training at 1 pm, I would take off my curtains and leave my head. I would wait until the next day and do it again.”

“I was very shy, very insecure, but with alcohol I became a completely different person. I wouldn’t say boo to a goose, but a drink would change me completely. When you’re at the betting shop, you’re going back to I bet you are one of the boys, I felt like someone I was very shy I went out with a girl when I was 14 years old for a month, I never kissed her once She was so shy Every night at home, lay down in bed and think: “What’s wrong with me, why can’t I do that? Why can’t I kiss someone? “Then I have a drink and I’m Brad Pitt, I laugh and I’m funny.

“Then I am losing money, then I am drinking more, then the drink is not helping me much because I have lost all my money, then I find the drugs. The drugs pick you up and then return you to the knees as fast as anything else.”

& # 39; I thought they would treat me like Beckham & # 39;

David Seaman is comforted after his mistake in the quarterfinals of the World Cup against Brazil in 2002

Sailor: “I’m fine. I got divorced twice, but I was ready for retirement, and I was ready to return to normal. I was raised without money, and suddenly you get a lot of money. But for me, luckily, I handled it.

“When I was going through my divorces, I discovered that having a drink made me feel better. But then I learned that I did it too often, and for some reason I knew I shouldn’t do it. That’s part of the reason I stopped, and I learned from Paul and Tony, who if he continued to do so, would be in trouble.

“The divorces affected me a lot, because you feel that you have disappointed everyone. But being a goalkeeper helps you in life, because you make these mistakes and recover, because you have to recover, if you make that mistake at the beginning five minutes and you are a disaster for the rest of the game, it could really be bad for the rest of the team. “

Merse: “Did that help you in your divorces? Go ahead?”

Sailor: “That’s what I did, I moved after my divorces, I knew it wasn’t right where I was and I knew that it affected a lot of people, but I had to be selfish.”

“I remember that in the 2002 World Cup when Ronaldinho scored, I was looking at the clock with 30 minutes remaining and thinking: & # 39; Come on, guys, get me out of this … & # 39; and then, about 10 minutes later, I’m thinking: & # 39; Nothing happens here … & # 39;

“I thought: & # 39; What will I do if they treat me like Beckham in 1998? & # 39; I was thinking this in the field. I’m not 100 percent there, because I’m thinking about the consequence. We got the 2-1 expiration, and at the end of the game I just broke down, because I felt that I would disappoint everyone. It wasn’t until we returned to Heathrow, still thinking, “How are they going to treat me?” Fortunately, in Heathrow , there were a lot of fans there, they started singing my name and it was almost like a relief. “

& # 39; Players have great personalities … we don’t see them & # 39;

Merson: “Now I feel for the modern players. Then we were in a bubble, when it was nothing compared to what it is now. The players have massive personalities and are not allowed to show them. I think it’s really worrying, not being able to show who they are really. They have to be repressed and they can’t have fun. “

Groves: “Football is now like the Truman Show. Now, they are like pop stars or movie stars.”

Merson: “The main thing is to get people to talk. This is not the mental health week. This is not the mental health day. This is the mental health life. It should become so normal in 10 years to talk to someone as it is to get up in the morning and clean your teeth. “

On the Heads Up weekend, which will take place from February 15 to 16, you will see all the football teams of the entire Premier League, English Football League, The National League, The Barclays Women & # 39; s Super League, The FA Women & # 39; s Championship and the FA Women & # 39; s National League dedicate their matches to Heads Up.

Join the conversation using #KickOffAConversation and #HeadsUp. Look for more information about @Heads_Together and @TheFA.