[Arsenal vs Newcastle are living stream: How to view Premier League clash – kick-off time, Tv set channel and verified line-ups]

Mid-desk rivals Arsenal and Newcastle go head-to-head in north London this weekend.

The Gunners and the Toon are each on 31 factors and have drawn 7 of their final 8 merged.

Arsenal won 1- at St James’ Park back in August thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s winner.

Getty Photographs – Getty Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal host Newcastle this weekend

Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to look at

The Leading League clash will get underway at four: 30pm on Sunday, February 16.

The activity is becoming broadcast on Sky Sporting activities Premier League and on Sky Athletics Principal Function from 4pm.

Sky Sports activities prospects can reside stream this via the app applying their mobile, pill or laptop devices.

If not, you can buy a Sky Sporting activities Day Go from NowTV for £8.99.

Getty Photos – Getty Steve Bruce’s Newcastle will be hunting to beat Arsenal on Sunday

Arsenal vs Newcastle: What has been claimed?

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: “I feel we have to crank out some defensive stability, but not by defending deep. I really do not like that.

“It’s by defending large and pressing the opponent as much as probable. But the approach – with each other as lots of situations as attainable in the most economical way – has to be performed correctly from right here.

“If not, in two passes when you get there there, that changeover is impossible to manage since you are as well considerably from the opponent. So we have to have to do that properly 1st to be in a position to crank out and maintain our assaults as a lot of occasions as possible in the course of the video games.”

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: “We’ve received 13 games to go and have got ourselves in a respectable situation. It provides us the system to have a decent period.

“I consider we’ve finished all right. We have experienced massive difficulties about 6 weeks and reasonable participate in to the squad for displaying that resilience.”

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Subs: Martinez, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lazaro, Almiron, S. Longstaff, Bentaleb, Rose, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Subs: Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, M. Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu, Ritchie.

Kevin Campbell amazed by new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but required Max Allegri to begin with

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Match stats