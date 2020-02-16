[arsenal-vs-newcastle-predicted-xi:-martinelli-keeps-spot-in-excess-of-laca]

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 21: Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno tends to make a help save throughout the Leading League match concerning Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photograph by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside by way of Getty Photographs)

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League this Sunday…

It feels like a life time given that Arsenal past performed in the Premier League but, in all honesty, the enthusiasts would rather forget about about their disappointing attract to Burnley anyway.

The Gunners ended up addressed to a winter split last weekend, where by they qualified in sunny Dubai. For that reason, Mikel Arteta will hope a good deal from his players offered that they are very well-rested.

Newcastle are never an straightforward staff to beat, Arsenal of all sides will know this presented their heritage versus the Magpies in current seasons. While, both equally teams head into this match on very low variety and in want of a win, since they both equally have just just one in their final 5 league game titles.

With that becoming explained, Arteta is most likely to subject a powerful lineup. He will have loads of players out there to him considering that no 1 is serving a suspension and of study course, the new players Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari could be in line to acquire their debuts.

Without having further more ado, below is the probable XI Arteta will field…

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

I would set my existence cost savings on this to be the circumstance just about every week. Bernd Leno will start as extensive as he is cost-free from injury which appears to be the circumstance, now let’s go on to some additional hard decisions…