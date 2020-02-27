Arsenal vs Olympiakos live stream: How to look at Europa League clash for cost-free – kick-off time, Tv Channel and confirmed line-ups

Arsenal and Olympiakos face off in their Europa League Spherical of 32 tie this evening with the Gunners in the driving seat.

Mikel Arteta’s facet received 1- in the very first-leg in Greece previous week many thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s late strike.

The north Londoners will now be hunting to get the position accomplished at home and get to the up coming spherical.

Arsenal have been crushed finalists in the Europa League past season.

Getty Visuals – Getty Arsenal direct Olympiakos 1- in their Europa League Round of 32 tie

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: Date and kick-off time

The Round of 32 second-leg will be held on Thursday, February 27 and will kick-off at 8pm.

Olympiakos won on their past take a look at to north London, saying a stunning 3-2 get in their Champions League group phase tie in 2015.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have scored at the very least 2 times in all 4 of their former matches with the Greek Tremendous League leaders.

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: How to watch

Just about every Europa League recreation is currently being shown dwell on BT Activity this period and you can catch this recreation on BT Activity 3 with protection commencing at 7: 30pm.

If you are an EE cellphone customer, you can observe this match wholly cost-free.

EE clients can sign up for a 3-thirty day period cost-free demo to BT Sport – only textual content Activity to 150.

This will enable you to enjoy on your cellphone, with casting offered to your Television even though the company.

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT will have live updates of the match all over the night, with our Kick Off demonstrate beginning at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft, Adrian Mariappa and Les Ferdinand will be on hand throughout the evening.

To tune in, just click in this article for the live stream or click on the radio participant underneath.

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Ozil, Pepe, Lacazette.

Subs: Martinez, Sokratis, Maitlaind-Niles, Torreira, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli.

Olympiakos: Jose Sa, Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Ba, Tsimikas, Bouchalakis, Guilherme, Camara, Randjelovic, El Arabi, Valbuena.

Subs: Karargyris, Masouras, Lovera, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Bullari, Gaspar.