Arsenal vs Olympiakos reside stream: How to enjoy Europa League clash for cost-free – kick-off time, Tv Channel and staff information

Arsenal and Olympiakos encounter off in their Europa League Spherical of 32 tie this night with the Gunners in the driving seat.

Mikel Arteta’s facet received 1- in the very first-leg in Greece past 7 days thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s late strike.

The north Londoners will now be wanting to get the work performed at house and achieve the following spherical.

Arsenal were overwhelmed finalists in the Europa League final time.

Arsenal lead Olympiakos one-0 in their Europa League Round of 32 tie

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: Day and kick-off time

The Round of 32 second-leg will be held on Thursday, February 27 and will kick-off at 8pm.

Olympiakos won on their previous pay a visit to to north London, declaring a breathtaking three-two earn in their Champions League group phase tie in 2015.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have scored at minimum 2 times in all 4 of their former matches with the Greek Super League leaders.

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: How to enjoy

Each Europa League activity is getting shown stay on BT Sport this season and you can catch this recreation on BT Sport 3 with protection setting up at 7: 30pm.

If you’re an EE phone purchaser, you can check out this recreation absolutely absolutely free.

EE consumers can indication up for a three-month totally free demo to BT Activity – merely textual content Activity to 150.

This will let you to view on your phone, with casting obtainable to your Television however the company.

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT will have dwell updates of the match all through the evening, with our Kick Off display commencing at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft, Adrian Mariappa and Les Ferdinand will be on hand throughout the evening.

To tune in, just click right here for the live stream or click the radio player underneath.

Arsenal vs Olympiakos: Team information

Arsenal will be with no Sead Kolasinac for the Europa League tie.

The remaining-again experienced a significant shoulder injuries in their weekend win in excess of Everton and joins Calum Chambers on the sidelines.

Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney are back in instruction and nearing comprehensive conditioning but not envisioned to attribute tonight.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Mustafi, Mari, Keeping, Maitland-Niles, Saka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Ozil, Pepe, Nelson, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah, Aubameyang.