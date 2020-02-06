Arsenal want to defeat FIVE players, Wolves want Traore, Chelsea and Manchester United want Sancho

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest transfer and football news in Thursday’s newspapers and online.

Sam Allardyce insists that Jack Grealish can play for Barcelona or Real Madrid. The captain of Aston Villa was one of the most consistent players in the Premier League this season with seven goals and five assists. Its shape could be rewarded with a first senior appearance on the English national team next month. Manchester United saw a turnaround, but Allardyce believes Grealish could play the lead role for the two largest Spanish clubs. (FULL STORY)

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is a summer goal for Real Betis. The Spaniard has impressed as Alisson’s substitute this season with 15 appearances, 10 of which were in the unbeaten Premier League of the Reds. However, he will leave the contract at the end of next season and moving to his home country could appeal to him. Adrian got through the ranks at Betis before moving to West Ham in 2013. (Mail)

Getty Images – Getty

Adrian was a solid substitute goalkeeper for Liverpool

Kevin Nolan’s story about the insane training fight on the floor in Bolton – “He broke in and knocked him out!”

Mikel Arteta plans a major summer renewal of his squad. The Arsenal boss could defeat star players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil. Arteta is believed to be unaffected by his side’s lack of progress since the acquisition in December. Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz, both of whom have been in the last 18 months of their contract, were also able to show the door. (FULL STORY)

Jorginho’s agent has sparked speculation that the Chelsea midfielder will move to Juventus this summer. The Italian giants are led by Maurizio Sarri, who worked with Jorginho on Napoli and Chelsea. According to his representative, a third reunion could be imminent if Jorginho has a strong Euro 2020 strategy. The 28-year-old started regularly this season under Frank Lampard on Stamford Bridge. (FULL STORY)

Chelsea and Manchester United start a two-horse race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. The 19-year-old brings 12 goals and 13 assists to the Bundesliga this season in 18 games. If he mimics his club form for his country at Euro 2020, it only increases the price of over £ 100m on his head. (Sun)

Getty Images – Getty

Jadon Sancho is one of the best young talents in Europe

Wolves are preparing for record bids for Adama Traore. The winger has terrorized defenders and won admirers this season. He has five goals and seven assists in all competitions. Man City and Liverpool were associated with a change for the Spaniard. (Telegraph)

According to Spanish journalist Jon Hernandez, it is “definitely possible” that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona in the summer. Reports have linked the legendary footballer to quitting Nou Camp after arguing with former Barca teammate and current sports director Eric Abidal after the French criticized the team’s poor performance under ex-manager Ernesto Valverde. (FULL STORY)

Man City is not yet sure whether Leroy Sane will leave the Bayern Munich club after changing the winger. The German international has been associated with the Bundesliga champion for a year after falling out of favor last season. A serious knee injury, however, stopped Bayern’s interest, which was recently started with Sane’s return to training. The contract with the 24-year-old for Man City expires next summer. (Telegraph)

Manchester United and Man City are interested in signing Birmingham Wonderkid Jude Bellingham, who is worth £ 30m. The 16-year-old made a great breakthrough with the Championship Club and scored four goals in 29 games in 2019/20. City chief Pep Guardiola is said to have sent a scout to watch the midfielder in the FA Cup repeat victory against Coventry on Tuesday. (Sun)