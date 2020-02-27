arsenal-will-ban-journalists-with-a-cough-from-fa-cup-press-meeting-amid-coronavirus-fears

Arsenal are using more measures to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in London – banning any journalist exhibiting symptoms of the sickness.

Reporters who want to go to Mikel Arteta’s press convention on Saturday forward of their FA Cup clash with Portsmouth are expected to fill out a medical form beforehand.

Getty Images – Getty Arsenal will ban journalists displaying any coronavirus signs

The questionnaire asks if the man or woman has any indications associated with coronavirus such as cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, temperature or ‘flu-like’ signs.

It also asks the contributors if they have lived with or have been in close get in touch with (described as two metres or 15 minutes or much more) with a verified situation of COVID-19 or if they have recently travelled to an afflicted space.

If a journalist solutions sure to any of their concerns then they will not be permitted entry to Arsenal.

The type states: “If you have answered sure to any of the issues higher than you will not be permitted entry to Arsenal Football Club.”

The questionnaire also states that an Arsenal personnel member could check with a man or woman to depart if they have any concerns about the above responses.

Coronavirus has mostly influenced China, but there has been a new outbreak in Italy wherever all-around 400 instances have been found out.

A Serie C footballer also tested beneficial for COVID-19 on the eve of a match and Inter Milan performed their clash with Ludogorets in the Europa League powering shut doors.