[arsenal’s-torreira-sidelined-with-fractured-ankle]

Arsenal verified that Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle through Monday’s two- gain at Portsmouth. — Photograph by Motion Visuals by means of Reuters

LONDON, March five ― Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle all through Monday’s 2- get at Portsmouth in the fifth spherical of the FA Cup, the Leading League club verified right now.

Torreira was on the obtaining conclusion of a significant deal with from Portsmouth defender James Bolton early in the recreation and the Uruguayan midfielder was taken off on a stretcher immediately after getting treatment method.

The 24-year-old was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches with his suitable foot in a protective boot.

No timeline was presented for his return but the club said they were “awaiting even further specialist reviews” ahead of coming up with a recovery plan.

Arsenal, who play Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup afterwards this month, are at household to West Ham United in the league on Saturday. ― Reuters