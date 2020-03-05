arsenal’s-torreira-suffers-fractured-ankle

Lucas Torreira has fractured his ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his proper ankle with no date established for his return.

Torreira sustained the injury in Monday’s 2-Zero FA Cup get at Portsmouth, coming off on a stretcher soon after a issue from defender James Bolton 12 minutes into the match at Fratton Park.

Arsenal say the midfielder will get “additional expert critiques” to obtain out his restoration plan.

Remaining-again Kieran Tierney, who was signed from Celtic in the summertime, has returned to comprehensive coaching soon after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in December, Arsenal confirmed in an swap on their wounded avid gamers.

Further to comply with…