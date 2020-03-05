arsenal’s-torreira-suffers-fractured-ankle

Remaining Up to day: 05/03/20 10: 30am
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his proper ankle with no date established for his return.
Torreira sustained the injury in Monday’s 2-Zero FA Cup get at Portsmouth, coming off on a stretcher soon after a issue from defender James Bolton 12 minutes into the match at Fratton Park.
Arsenal say the midfielder will get “additional expert critiques” to obtain out his restoration plan.
Remaining-again Kieran Tierney, who was signed from Celtic in the summertime, has returned to comprehensive coaching soon after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in December, Arsenal confirmed in an swap on their wounded avid gamers.
