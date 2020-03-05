Arsenal’s Torreira suffers fractured ankle

Lucas Torreira has fractured his ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his proper ankle with no date established for his return.

Torreira sustained the injury in Monday’s 2-Zero FA Cup get at Portsmouth, coming off on a stretcher soon after a issue from defender James Bolton 12 minutes into the match at Fratton Park.

Arsenal say the midfielder will get “additional expert critiques” to obtain out his restoration plan.

Remaining-again Kieran Tierney, who was signed from Celtic in the summertime, has returned to comprehensive coaching soon after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in December, Arsenal confirmed in an swap on their wounded avid gamers.

