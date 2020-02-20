[arsene-wenger-provides-his-verdict-on-liverpool’s-odds-of-beating-arsenal’s-unbeaten-document]

By Josh Fordham
20th February 2020,
9: 27 pm
Arsene Wenger believes Liverpool can conquer Arsenal’s document for the most league matches unbeaten.
The Gunners famously went 49 online games unbeaten concerning 2003 and 2004 even though Wenger was in cost, which provided their Invincibles Premier League title gain.
Liverpool have a chance of beating that report as Jurgen Klopp’s side have an amazing run of 43 online games with no dropping.
This period, the Reds have won 25 and drawn a single of their 26 matches and are 22 points obvious at the top rated of the table.
If they go the entire period unbeaten – like Arsenal did in the 2003-04 campaign – they will comfortably surpass that record.
“They are doing exceptionally well,” Wenger explained to Sporf.
Simon Jordan thinks Jurgen Klopp will depart Liverpool as shortly as a greater choice will come alongside
“They set a team with each other that is incredibly effective, quite steady and has good fighting characteristics as very well, so let’s see.
“The documents are there to be crushed and they can do it.”
Asked irrespective of whether he would be sad to see Klopp consider his file, Wenger replied: “He has to fight for himself and I would absolutely recognize that.”
Invincibles goalkeeper Jens Lehmann thinks Liverpool have been a bit lucky to nevertheless be unbeaten this time.
He stated: “If they do it we will congratulate, but we will see. Liverpool has completed, I think, blessed spells currently, but it’s almost certainly since they labored tougher than the other kinds.
“If they maintain going they are worthy of it, but it is a very long way.”