Arslanbek Makhmudov could be in a collision course with Anthony Joshua

% MINIFYHTMLb2b751893838abaeacb3bd4fa84b4dc711%

% MINIFYHTMLb2b751893838abaeacb3bd4fa84b4dc712%

Arslanbek Makhmudov has eliminated his 10 professional opponents

% MINIFYHTMLb2b751893838abaeacb3bd4fa84b4dc713%

% MINIFYHTMLb2b751893838abaeacb3bd4fa84b4dc714%

Arslanbek Makhmudov gets a terrifying reputation as the last heavyweight contender of Russia and & # 39; The lion & # 39; I could point to a future fight against Anthony Joshua.

The 30-year-old showed his destructive power in the ranks of fans when he stopped the Romanian Mihai Nistor, who stopped Anthony Joshua in the 2011 European Championship, and also brutally defeated the Italian Guido Vianello.

After his professional career in Canada, Makhmudov, nicknamed & # 39; The Lion & # 39 ;, has eliminated its 10 opponents to continue its rapid rise to the world title match.

Why did you choose to fight in Canada?

I moved my career to Canada because my friend told me that boxing is a good area. I have a good team here, a good coach, a good promoter. Canadian fans are special. People like me.

Were you satisfied with Samuel Peter’s knockout in December?

It was a great fight. Samuel Peter is a good hunter. Half a year ago this boy fought with Hughie Fury in a closer battle.

Makhmudov defeated Samuel Peter in the first round in December

Every fight I show my strength, I show my best shot and what I can do.

What do you remember about your victory over Mihai Nistor?

It was four or five years ago. He won against Joshua in the fans, right? I won against him at the WSB, which is like a professional medium. I tried uppercut every fight (to land) and at the last minute I can do this.

Mihai Nistor put Joshua in the fans, but Makhmudov stopped him.

Are you impressed by Anthony Joshua?

Yes, I respect Joshua. A good boxer, a good person, I like it.

Would you consider a fight in Britain?

If I have a lot and my promoter tells me, I am ready when it comes to a great fight for every opponent.

Can you meet Joshua in the future?

If Joshua is still champion, if I have a good deal with him, no problem, I will come.

Arslanbek Makhmudov

Have you set a goal to win a world title?

I don’t know for sure, but I think it will happen soon. I think I will try to fight for a (world) title for one or two years, maybe earlier, I think.