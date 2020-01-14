Arson set on fire at central Fresno home days after man was murdered on the lawn

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Authorities investigate after a fire broke out in a house in central Fresno just days after a man was shot and killed in the front yard.

The fire started just after 12:30 p.m. in the house on McKenzie Avenue and 9th Street.

Witnesses say they saw someone try to light a sofa on the burning porch. The couch caught fire and the fire quickly spread to the rest of the house.

No one was inside the house at the time, but the structure suffered significant damage.

Authorities say the fire is under investigation for arson. Police are also working to determine if this is linked to the recent murder of Florentino Higuera, 43.

Shotspotter alerted home agents after reporting that six shots were fired in the area around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Higuera suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and later died in hospital.

Homicide detectives do not believe Higuera was the intended target.

Police said on Tuesday morning that no one lived at home.

