Artemi Panarin lights Rangers while fleeing the islanders

NEW YORK – Rangers coach David Quinn is not surprised by anything Artemi Panarin does.

Panarin had two goals and three assists to reach a five-point career high, and the New York Rangers defeated the New York Islanders rivals 6-2 in their first season meeting on Monday night.

“Every now and then he puts himself up and did it again tonight,” Quinn said. “If you think you’ve seen it all, he’s just doing so many great things for us.”

Panarin scored 26 goals and 41 assists in his first season with the Rangers after signing a seven-year $ 81.5 million free agent contract last summer. He is the second player in franchise history to score at least 67 points in the team’s first 45 games – Jaromir Jagr was the first in 2005/06 – and the first to have had at least 40 assists in the first 45 games since Jagr 2006-07.

Panarin had a career high of 87 points in 79 games for Columbus last season and is way ahead of that pace.

“Nothing new, play just like I did before,” Panarin said through a translator. “I’m just trying to play every game 100% and see how it goes.”

Jesper Fast had one goal and two assists, Adam Fox added one goal and one assist, and Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba also scored to help Rangers win their third win in four games in total and for the fifth consecutive time. Brady Skjei had two templates.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 32 shots when he started in four games for the first time. Rookie goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin nodded instantly, and veteran Henrik Lundqvist started the previous game.

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson each had a goal and a template for the islanders in their eighth defeat in 13 games (5: 6: 2). Semyon Varlamov scored 29 saves in 35 strokes before pulling through in the third half. Thomas Greiss stopped the one shot he faced in the final around 9:45.

“Your top boys were better than our top boys,” said Islanders coach Barry Despite. “I thought our level of combat was not what I expected tonight … we got what we deserved.”

Panarin, who played the islanders for the first time in the regular season since signing a Rangers contract last summer, increased the lead to 4-1 when he backhanded the puck 49 seconds ahead of Varlamov in the third Brought round.

Panarin got his second goal of the night and the 26th of the season when he defeated Varlamov from the right at 8:54. It gave him his second five-point game career and for the first time since December 8, 2017 in New Jersey while playing for Columbus.

Trouba made it 6-1 in one fell swoop from an allusion to the power game with 9:45 left. That was the end of Warlamov’s night.

Nelson knocked the distraction from Eberle’s shot out of the air and over Georgiev’s left shoulder for his 16th with 7:12 remaining.

With a 1-1 draw after 20 minutes, Kreider sent Panarin’s shot past Warlamow for the 15th time at 5: 6 of the second and put the Rangers in the lead.

Georgiev stopped an attempt by Noah Dobson in the middle of the second and then saved Anders Lee’s attempt to rebound.

Fox made it 3-1 when he got the puck in the right place, ran up the right side and fired it 8:49 left past Varlamov between his left pad and the glove. It was the sixth of the season and the first in New Jersey since November 30th.

The islanders picked up the intensity and beat the Rangers 9-0 in the last 4½ minutes of the middle game, but Georgiev stopped them all.

“Of course I have to keep it 3-1 and I was just trying to fight my way through this result,” said Georgiev. “The boys played really well and I managed to keep the result that way.”

Capitals 2, Hurricanes 0

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the first half, finishing eleventh on the NHL career list. Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots for his first career break when the Capitals Carolina faded out.

The victory broke Washingotn’s 2-game skid and the 3-game winning streak of the Hurricanes. Carolina has reported failures in the last two games.

Samsonov improved to 13-2-1. He has won eight games in a row and has not lost since November 15th.

Petr Mrazek scored 28 parades for the hurricanes.

The first goal was 685th for Ovechkin, who pushed him past Teemu Selanne to 11th place on the NHL career list. Ovechkin’s second goal at 5:01 p.m. was his 28th goal of the season. He needs four goals to bring Mario Lemieux 10th with 690.

Flyer 6, Bruins 5 (SO)

In Philadelphia, Bruins star Brad Marchand overtook the puck in the center of the ice during a shooting attempt and secured the hosts’ victory over Boston.

Travis Konecny ​​scored for Philadelphia in the fifth round of the shootout, and Marchand’s turn was to keep the game going. The two-time All-Star rushed toward the resting puck, but barely pressed it as it ran past it.

The officials met just before the game ended. Since Marchand contacted the puck, this was considered a shot attempt.

Travis Sanheim scored two goals in the Flyers three goals behind.

Canadiens 2, Flames 0

In Montreal, Carey Price scored 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Canadiens snatched Calgary’s winning streak in five games.

Jordan Weal and rookie Ryan Poehling scored a goal in Montreal that has won twice in a row since losing eight times in a row.

Price’s shutout was the 46th of his career, and Ken Dryden finished third on the franchise list.

David Rittich had 35 shots for the Flames, which were locked out six times.

Blues 4, Ducks 1

Alexander Steen scored the first goal in St. Louis and Brayden Schenn added two assists to lead the hosts over Anaheim.

The Blues won their ninth home game in a row and set the franchise record for one season in 1991. The run marks the longest home win streak in the NHL this season.

