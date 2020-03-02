‘Artemis Fowl’ Gets New Poster & Trailer – Observe Now!

Check out out the model new poster and trailer for Artemis Fowl!

The forthcoming movie will at last be hitting theaters this summer season, immediately after getting pushed back from it’s original launch of August 2019.

The movie follows the journey of 12-calendar year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a prolonged line of felony masterminds, as he seeks to uncover his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the assist of his faithful protector Butler, Artemis sets out to uncover him, and in performing so uncovers an historical, underground civilization—the amazingly superior environment of fairies.

Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow linked to the secretive, reclusive fairy environment, cunning Artemis concocts a harmful plan—so perilous that he finally finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-strong fairies.

Artemis Fowl is based off of the preferred guide sequence of the identical title by Eoin Colfer, and will open up in theaters on May well 29th!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fl2r3Fwxz_o" width="500"></noscript>