Artesia: wanted shooter, father of three, shot outside the house

ARTESIA, California (KABC) – A father of three was killed Thursday morning in a shootout in Artesia, the family said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s assistants responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. at block 11800, 168th Street, near Pioneer Boulevard, where they located the victim.

The man, identified as Carlos Martinez, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk, where he later died.

According to his family, Martinez generally came home from work when filming.

The victim’s family is now looking for answers.

“Anyone who did this to him, I think it was really stupid,” said his wife, Alexis Alvarado.

Her daughter Delilah Alvarado recalled special moments with her father.

“After school, I could see it, but I can’t do it anymore,” she said.

Martinez is survived by his wife and daughters, aged 15, 9 and 5 months.

A detailed description of the suspect (s) and a reason for the shooting were not immediately available.

Detectives investigate whether the shooting is linked to a gang and ask anyone with information to call the Lakewood Division Sheriff’s Office at 562-623-3500.

