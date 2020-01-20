Arteta and Lampard shy away from transfers before Arsenal Chelsea derby | Sports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Arsenal – Sheffield United game at Emirates Stadium, London, January 18, 2020. – Action pictures via Reuters

LONDON, June 6 / PRNewswire / – Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta held his transfer cards close to his chest and said today that the club is not close to signing new players in the January transfer window.

The north Londoners were connected to Layvin Kurzawa of Paris St. Germain last week, but Arteta said there was “a possibility” that the club could go without singing anyone in that window.

“Things haven’t changed at all since the weekend,” Arteta told reporters when asked about possible transfers. “There is nothing new to say about deals and players. If we have more information, we will let you know.

“The players we want to bring in have to be players who help us and make a difference in the squad. It’s not just about involving players. ‘

Arsenal, 10th, have won just one Premier League game of six since Arteta, while North Londoners keep slipping from the top four in four draws.

“A lot has happened and it feels like more than a month,” added Arteta before the trip to Chelsea tomorrow. “Yes, a lot of things have changed, a lot of positive reactions and the things they have on board.

“It could have been a bit different in terms of the results. I think we were very unlucky and other aspects influenced that. The feedback is very positive. If we don’t win, they’ll know the reason. ‘

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, meanwhile, said there was “nothing ahead” to attract new players for this month. However, rumors that linked PSG striker Edinson Cavani to the London team were not pushed aside.

French team sporting director Leonardo Araujo announced yesterday that Cavani, who had lost his place on the grid to Mauro Icardi, wanted to leave the Ligue 1 club.

“He is a great player, I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude. His goal balance speaks for itself,” said Lampard. “I don’t know exactly what the situation is, so we’ll see.

“He is an experienced player, but so are many other players. We are as young as a squad, so I don’t ignore the idea of ​​bringing in experiences. Sometimes the younger players need a little help.” – Reuters