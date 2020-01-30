Arteta makes a late effort to fix the background issues

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 18: Cédric de Southampton celebrates during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary’s Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bryn Lennon / Getty Images)

The rear position seems to be Arsenal’s concern …

After unveiling the first signature of the Mikel Arteta era, Arsenal is thirsty for new acquisitions. Pablo Mari was announced yesterday as an Arsenal player after joining the loan from the Brazilian side Flamengo. The 26-year-old will undoubtedly help consolidate Arsenal’s defense which seems to have been plagued by injuries in recent times.

Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac were injured, which forced Bukayo Saka out of position to close the left rear lunge. Hector Bellerin has also been on and off this season, but he seems to be on the right track.

That said, Sky Sports has signaled that a late push for Cedric Soares may be underway. The back of Southampton has been their main choice this season and has shown good form for the Saints recently. That said, Arsenal wants to do a late search for another lending movement.

What’s most interesting about this deal is that Soares is on a slim contract with Southampton which ends at the end of this season. That said, if Arsenal plays its cards well with the player, they could sign it for free at the end of their loan movement. The Evening Standard reported that Southampton wanted to cash out Soares, so the Gunners may have to include low loan fees.

Soares is mainly a right rear, but it can also be inserted on the left side if necessary. Cédric is a very physical rear who likes to put his body at stake to regain possession of his side. It is this level of determination that Arteta wants to see on his side, so bringing Cédric would be only a good thing.

He also has a pace to burn and is very productive in the last third. It has an excellent end product, particularly demonstrated by its crossover ability. It would be a good signing for the Gunners.

Do you think Arsenal should sign Cédric Soares?