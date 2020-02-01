Arteta “satisfied” with Arsenal’s transfer business Sports

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talks to coach Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 1, 2020. – Action Images photo via Reuters

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal emerged stronger from the January transfer window after completing two signings and keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta has strengthened its creaky defense by adding flamengo Pablo Mari and Southampton’s Cedric Soares this week.

It was equally important that Arsenal coach Gabon striker Aubameyang held on despite the interest reported by Barcelona, ​​while Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka decided to stay after clashing with fans.

“I’m happy for two reasons,” Arteta told reporters today. “We believed that we could strengthen the team a little in some areas when it came to the financial situation. Four weeks ago, however, I was very concerned about some of the departures and we have managed to do so far.

“We tried to be active in the market to solve some of the problems that we have been through in the past few weeks.

“We found two players who we think are very useful and can improve our squad, obviously with the resources we have as a club, and we are happy with what we did.”

Aubameyang and David Luiz will be available for the Burnley trip on Sunday after the suspension, but Portuguese defender Soares won’t be ready for his debut until the upcoming winter break.

Soares has a knee injury, but Arteta is pleased that he will have another option in the full-back as Kieran Tierney and Saed Kolasinac are out.

“Cedric is a player who has a lot of experience with games in different countries and in this league, so he knows what it means,” said Arteta.

“And he was very willing to go to another top club. He has this desire and obligation.

“I followed him a couple of years ago and I really like what he can bring. It was also the right conditions for us to improve the squad.”

Spanish center-back Mari has been loaned by Flamengo, but Arsenal have the option to make his transfer permanent.

“It is very important to me. It balances what I want to do from the backline and gives us more options and more solutions, ”said Arteta.

“He opens the place more. He is one we have followed in the past few months and we are happy to have him. “- AFP