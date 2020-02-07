Arthur Abraham offers Felix Sturm a comeback fight and supports Vincent Feigenbutz in winning the title

RINGSIDE 07/02/2020

📷 Sebastian Heger

Former world champion Arthur Abraham offered German rival Felix Sturm a comeback in his home country.

One of the most awarded German boxers has also chosen Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) as the youngest German world champion when he fought against Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) for the IBF Super Middleweight competes at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Abraham, a two-time, multiple middleweight world champion, has won the IBF middleweight world title and the WBO super middleweight world title twice during his illustrious career.

“It’s going to be a tough fight because Caleb Plant is one of the best super middleweights,” said Abraham. “However, Vincent has a great chance of winning the world title. If he’s brave and tough and shows his punch, he can win the fight.

“No matter in which country, boxing is the same everywhere. If you are the foreigner, it is always difficult to make the decision. I think turning Caleb Plant off will make it much easier for Vincent to become victorious.

“Vincent needs to keep his focus, but also stay relaxed,” continued Abraham. “I know Vincent trained hard, he always does. But as I said, he has to be brave, tough and confident. A win would be very important for the development of boxing in Germany and would help him to be successful again. “

“King Arthur” was last in action in April 2018 when he dropped the Danish Patrick Nielsen on the way to victory and the 39-year-old was associated with a return to the ring against his compatriot Felix Sturm. When asked if he would consider facing his former enemy, Abraham simply replied:

“If Felix Sturm wants to box me, I’m always ready.”

The IBF Super Middleweight World title fight between Caleb Plant and Vincent Feigenbutz will take place on February 15th in the Bridgestone Arena with 20,000 seats. All of the action will soon be broadcast live on Fox in the US and other areas.