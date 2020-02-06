Arthur Sadoun on the growth roadmap of Publicis and the “massive opportunity” of Google’s Cookie-Cull

Arthur Sadoun outlined his growth ambitions for Publicis Groupe, reaffirming his belief that 2019’s drive to improve business transformation services and record-breaking $ 4.4 billion acquisition by data giant Epsilon this year will pay off.

The chief executive also referred to Google’s cookie cull as a “massive opportunity” for the group’s optimized data line.

Sadoun spoke to The Drum about the company’s full year results, with organic sales down 2.3% and net sales down 9.3% to EUR 9.8 billion. Although Goldman Sachs named Goldman Sachs the leading new business network for the second year in a row and won major media contracts with greats like Disney and GSK, there was a 4.5% organic drop in sales in the fourth quarter, with sales of EUR 2.9 billion ,

In Europe, organic growth declined by 2.0% to EUR 2.63 billion over the course of the year, in North America by 3.5% to EUR 5.52 billion and in the Asia-Pacific region by 0.8% to EUR 1 billion . EUR.

Sadoun is now supporting last year’s key investment, Epsilon’s record $ 4.4 billion acquisition, to improve development, particularly in the United States, where organic growth declined 4.1% over the year.

With the integration of the American data giant, the great white hope within the company, Sadoun believes the region is now ready for growth. Another reason for optimism is the change from Publicis Sapient from digital marketing to business transformation under the patronage of Nigel Vaz.

“If you look back on the year, you will see that we have made a profound change in 2019. First, we launched our country model in every country in the world – we did that with Annette King in the UK – and we changed our business and launch.

“This has affected our growth in the United States and we know that it works because Sapient is doing very well internationally.”

Sadoun said Vaz spent more than three quarters of his time doing business in the US to grow and simplify operations. He also announced that the group had promoted more than 150 people and hired another 100 “executives” in the past 12 months.

“Hopefully it will get going soon. The key changes in the US are: launching our country model, switching from Sapient to US business transformation, acquiring and integrating Epsilon for £ 4.4bn, which helps customers get started to activate – party data that is now available and to ensure that we bring a new generation of talent on board in which we have invested.

“This will change the group in 2020 and be a driver of growth. That is why the new generation of leaders is so important. With our recent win at Bank of America, it will be led by a new leadership and team. These factors will affect us help get us back on a growth path. “

When asked about the early trends in the marketing sector this year and customer spending, Sadoun said it was too early to go into detail. However, he stressed his concern about the situation in China as the coronavirus pandemic caused many to think twice about traveling to the country. One of the group’s media customers, the airline Cathay Pacific, has already seen a significant drop in revenue from the travel crisis.

“It will affect our customers,” he admitted. “We need to make sure we’re in line, but the only priority in China right now is the health of our people – but once the situation calms down, we have to see the consequences.”

Sadoun also announces that Google will stop using third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. This leaves publishers in particular wondering how the target group’s data should be measured in the future.

“This will have a massive impact on publishers and customers in particular, as it will ultimately affect purchasing and we must continue to do so in an effective way that we do with Epsilon.

“This is an enormous opportunity for us because we can provide our customers with data from first-party providers, which enables them to have direct contact with their customers. We have data that enables them to expand and expand their knowledge of their customers and integrate data from first-party providers and then a platform that can activate this. In fact, the walls of the walled gardens are getting higher, which is an opportunity for us. “

Finally, he was asked what lessons he had learned from the acquisition and integration of Epsilon last year. He said the previous acquisition of Sapient was an aid to the multi-billion dollar investment.

“If this is going to work from day one, it can’t just be the decision of the CEO. It must be the decision of the management team and the reason is to make sure it is well integrated. It is not my acquisition, it is the one Acquisition of the Board of Directors and the Management Board. “

// Presented in this article

Publicis Groupe

The Publicis Groupe is a French multinational advertising and PR company. It is the oldest and one of the largest marketing and communication companies in the world in terms of sales …

Find out more