article-malone-pays-tribute-to-mac-miller-all-through-pittsburgh-clearly-show

Submit Malone compensated fresh tribute to the late Mac Miller for the duration of his clearly show in Pittsburgh this 7 days.

The two rappers have been near mates before Miller’s dying in September 2018 subsequent an accidental overdose. He was 26.

Malone paid his respects to the memory of Miller all through his present at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday evening (February 24) by sporting a custom made-designed t-shirt which shown the phrase “R.I.P. Mac Miller.”

Last night in Pittsburgh @PostMalone was carrying his RIP Mac Miller shirt pic.twitter.com/a8DSJ6m0vm — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) February 25, 2020

Malone previously wore the personalized tribute shirt shortly after Miller’s death on September seven, 2018.

Malone and Miller were arranging to make a collaborative album with each other just before the latter’s passing, according to Malone.

Speaking to Zane Lowe again in September in an job interview which fell all around the one particular-12 months anniversary of Miller’s death, Malone explained: “We were likely to make an album. We were being sitting there enjoying beer pong and we were being like, ‘Let’s make a fucking album.’”

Mac Miller’s producer Jon Brion recently exposed that the posthumous Miller album ‘Circles’ was intended to be the middle part of a trilogy of albums which started with 2018’s ‘Swimming’.

Very last week, Submit Malone’s second collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, ‘It’s A Raid’, was launched on the latter’s new album ‘Ordinary Man’.

The keep track of follows on from their 2019 team-up on ‘Take What You Want’, which showcased on Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ LP.