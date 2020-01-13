Artist Daniel Duffy Creates New York Portraits Using Only Words

Loading...

NEW YORK CITY – Writers and poets use words to express artistic thoughts, but this is not the case for a Philadelphia man who uses words to create physical art.

Some of the most impressive works by word artist Daniel Duffy in New York include portraits of Mets fans gathered outside of Shea Stadium, which are made up of all the names of every player (855) in history of the team (1962-2008) and of the Yankee Stadium, manuscripts with the names of all the Yankees (1465) in history (1903-2009).

He always had a background in art, but Duffy found his inspiration in this unique form when trying to impress a woman.

“I was dating a girl and we were both fans of Philly,” he said. “We won the World Series in 2008, and I thought it would be so cool if I wrote the whole course of this season, every game of this year, to create an image.”

Duffy not only covers sports, but he also explores music and history.

“For the New York plays, I made the New York skyline and wrote the streets and neighborhoods of the five boroughs,” said Duffy. “I also wanted to make sure I had all the major landmarks in there (like) One Word Trade Center, the Empire State Building (and) the Statue of Liberty.”

The lyrics to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, known for his popularity in New York, are found in a portrait of the singer’s face.

“Often, if you’re in the middle of someone’s face, it’s really hard to find the word in there,” said Duffy. “But it’s also sometimes fun to try to find out where the word goes.”

Depending on the number of words, Duffy said he spent up to 200 hours on certain songs.

“The more words, the more time,” he said. “That’s why I like to do song lyrics sometimes; I can do it in a little less time, about 50 hours.”

Duffy gets his inspiration from meeting new people in new cities like Cincinnati or Seattle who love what he does for a living.

“There is never an end to inspiration,” said Duffy. “American cities, not to mention international cities, there is a lot to do.”

You can find Duffy’s art on booth B8 at Union Square Holiday Market in Manhattan during the holidays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or shop on Art of Words.

