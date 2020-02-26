artist-from-belize-will-come-to-la-to-honor-kobe-bryant-with-his-paintings

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) — Vendors swarmed Figueroa Road providing souvenirs in honor of Kobe Bryant.

There was one man’s stand in individual that stood out to persons strolling by as he painted. Only matter was that his paintings are not for sale to the community.

“I have no intention of promoting it to the public. This gotta end up at the right area since I have as well much price for it. It is not about funds or fame, it is really about leaving a legacy for my quantity a single group, which is Lakers and permit them also take pleasure in,” mentioned Alex Sanker, an artist who travelled from Belize to paint outside of the memorial for Kobe Bryant.

With some of Sanker’s family being in Los Angeles, and his regard for Kobe Bryant he has been a Lakers enthusiast for many years.

“He did a good deal…he did a ton for the sport in common and the earth is mourning, so I required to do anything that stands out,” said Sanker.

He realized that he experienced to fly from Belize to L.A. to complete these paintings in Kobe & Gigi’s honor.

“Existence is short as an individual he was a genuine household person. He liked the sport, he put his all, and he produced a mark in this environment and I admire that for the reason that I check out to do the exact same matter with my paintings” stated Sanker.