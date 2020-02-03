Artist invites community to help paint mural in honor of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – An artist invites the community to help them create a mural in Mid-City to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Several murals and artistic tributes arose across the city during the week after the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas. Vanessa Prado wants to make the next one, which will be located at Fregoso Tires on 10th Avenue and Washington Boulevard, a community event.

Anyone interested should just stop, grab a brush, and share what Kobe has meant to them.

“This is an open invitation to all members of the community, to bering their children, to paint sections of the mural so that every time they drive, they can proudly say that they have done this, that they helped paint this, “said Prado.

She believes that creating art helps people manage loss. Painting will continue Monday from noon to 6 p.m.

