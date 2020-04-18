Artist projects American flag in Swiss Alps: “God Bless America”

The American flag was projected on the Matterhorn, one of the highest mountains in the Swiss Alps, to spread “hope and solidarity” during the coronavirus outbreak.

The lighting was made by Gerry Hofstetter, a “light art innovator”, as part of a series featuring the flags of nations affected by the viral pandemic.

Hofstetter shared pictures of his art project via Instagram, attaching the message, “God bless America”:

Another message from Hofstetter says: “As it is, the U.S. is the country that has suffered the most from the Covid-19 crisis with the largest number of confirmed cases. Our thoughts are with all Americans right now. That message conveys solidarity and gives you hope and strength. “

Flags from France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom were previously screened at Matterhorn by Hofstetter.

“Light is hope,” Hofstetter wrote in an Instagram post depicting the projection of a candle’s likeness to the Matterhorn.

Hofstetter’s portfolio is shared on his website with pictures of his various temporary light exhibitions.

The Swiss embassy in the United States shared a picture of Hofstetter’s screening of the stars and stripes on his Facebook page with the message “INCREDIBLE! To show solidarity, the American flag was projected on the Matterhorn last night. Switzerland sends hope and strength to the United States of America. “

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.