Artists Announced For Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute

(L-R): Meek Mill performs during V-103 Live Pop Up Concert on March 25, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. ; Kirk Franklin performs on stage at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. ; John Legend performs at the 66th NBA All Star Game on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ; DJ Khaled performs on stage during the 60th GRAMMY Awards on January 28, 2018 in New York. Photo: Rick Diamond (Getty Images), Rick Diamond (Getty Images for BET), Theo Wargo (Getty Images), Christopher Polk (Getty Images for NARAS)

The biggest evening of music is approaching and, of course, a special tribute to Nipsey Hussle is planned.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, Nipsey was shot dead on March 31, 2019. He was 33 years old. His tragic death sent waves into southern Los Angeles and the music industry as a whole.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the star lineup for the long-awaited tribute to be held at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The confirmed list of performers for Nipsey’s tribute includes:

Kirk Franklin

DJ Khaled

John legend

Meek Mill

Roddy Ricch

YG

“Activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle has had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammy Awards, in a press release. “There is no denying the influence he has had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring this great group of artists together to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It will certainly be a memorable performance. “

In addition to his tribute, Nipsey has three posthumous nominations, including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song (each for “Racks In The Middle”) and Best Rap / Sung Performance (“Higher”). The latest song nominated, “Higher”, featured tribute artists Khaled and Legend and was Nipsey’s latest music video.

The rest of the ceremony will include performances by H.E.R., Lizzo, Run DMC, Tyler The Creator, Charlie Wilson and more.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

