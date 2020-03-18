Artists Execute Virtual Concert events Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With the deluge of headlines blaring the most current disaster sparked by the distribute of the coronavirus, Mediaite has made a decision to devote at the very least one particular story for each day to good news coming in from close to the entire world.

Even though reside concert events have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, several artists have taken this possibility to entertain their enthusiasts from property as element of a digital audio series.

World-wide Citizen and the Environment Well being Corporation (WHO) have offered an initiative titled “Together, At Dwelling,” which characteristics reside performances from artists on Instagram and Twitter.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was the first to complete as part of the International Citizen initiative, followed by John Legend and Charlie Puth, who will be performing on Instagram are living later on on Wednesday:

Other artists, such as Pink, Keith City, Diplo, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Josh Abbott Band, Dropkick Murphys, and Chase Rice have also performed virtual concert events for their enthusiasts:

