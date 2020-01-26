Artists mourn Kobe Bryant; Fans flock to the Staples Center on Grammy Night

January 26 (UPI) – Actors, musicians and other artists visited social media on Sunday to mourn the death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident in California, along with seven other people. After 20 years, he retired from professional basketball in 2016.

The athlete won an Oscar for the short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018 and his life was the subject of Spike Lee’s 2009 documentary Kobe Doin ‘Work and the Showtime Special 2015 Kobe Bryant’s Muse,

Deadline.com said fans flocked to the Staples Center – home of the Lakers – on Sunday to express their sorrow as the organizers prepared the venue for the televised Grammy Awards.

There was a moment of silence before the first awards were given.

“I have no words … All I have are real tears … This is beyond all tears … # Prayer for the young family #RIPGianna #RIPKobe,” wrote comedian Kevin Hart on Instagram.

“It can’t really be, there is no way! My heart hurts,” reality TV star Khloe Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t believe it’s real. My god. Oh my god,” tweeted Chrissy Teigen.

“Right now in the city center and nothing is less important than what we’re doing today. It’s absolutely terrible. Everyone is deaf,” added Teigen.

“Speechless … Pray for your soul and your family king! This is surreal! Peace in paradise Kobe!” Actor Omar Epps posted on Instagram.

“Watching Kobe for hundreds of hours in his career, seeing every climax and triumph, every agony of defeat, such joy and discipline, talent and humanity means feeling part of his story in a deeply emotional way. Family grieves for him,” said actor Sean Astin.

“He surpassed everyone and I was so happy that he could spend more time with his beautiful family. What an authentic, generous soul. Except for his family and everyone who was involved in this crash. We are for a limited time here. Remember and say. ” I love you more, please #KobeBryant, “wrote actor Jeremy Piven.

“Dude, I’m in tears !! @kobebryant damn his daughter too omg I just don’t know what to say! Everyone, please pray for his family !! It’s so crazy!” Actress and comedian Leslie Jones tweeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant family and friends, our Laker family, our Los Angeles community, and fans around the world,” wrote the Staples Center.