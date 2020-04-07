When Al-Khatatba artists were 17, New Brunswick, NJ, the girl launched a website from her bedroom. Muslimgirl.com, as it is still called, was a story-writing center, where – as the name implies – girls and teens practicing Islam will find themselves represented in the media. 11 years later, its site boasts millions of views each year, with stories ranging from the preparation of Ramadan to mental health management during the outbreak of the coronavirus. For the past five years, al-Khatataba has published a memoir, called Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list, and launched an international holiday on March 27, Muslim Women’s Day. And she didn’t finish.

On Saturday, April 4, the 27-year-old announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives. She challenges Democratic incumbent Frank Fallon to the 6th Congressional District of New Jersey in a state premiere on June 2, making her the first Muslim woman to run for federal office in New Jersey. Falun was elected to the national post 32 years ago and is contesting his 17th term. “He has been on duty all my life,” she says. “We need new leadership.”

On March 31, the time of the race to submit to the race in New Jersey, Al Khatahaba’s campaign manager with 104 degrees was hospitalized. He moved the paperwork out of his hospital bed, awaiting test results for the Koronov virus. “It speaks to how close it is to many of us,” says Al-Khatatba, who supports Medicare for everyone. “Our lives are disturbed by this unprecedented global event that we are all trying to navigate together. It is imperative that our government respond immediately in a way that protects the most vulnerable communities.”

The mullah spoke to al-Khatathba ahead of her announcement on Saturday.

Tell me about your decision to deal.

I have always wanted to influence policies that speak to marginalized communities like mine. It comes from my experience growing up as a Muslim girl in the post-9/11 climate. Much of this policy has been created on the back of our communities by misinformation and misconceptions. It was my hope that by knowing people and bringing up narratives we do not always hear, that we can change the public’s understanding of policy. This is the moment to make it happen.

As you grow up, what have been your relationships with your lawmakers?

I have never seen a reflection of myself in politics. I still remember the Democratic National Convention for Obama’s first election. Michelle Obama made a speech in the same DNC. I was inspired to see this strong woman of color in such a visible leadership position. I was in high school. I wasn’t old enough to vote. But I remember that night. I was eager to share my views on CSPAN – which should tell you where I stood – to tell them how inspired I was. I called the number again and again.

Thinking about lawmakers taking office in the 2018 midterm elections, who do you see as role models for leadership?

I saw a representation in the “squad”. Their voices were so much needed for a national platform. I am fortunate to call elected members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib good friends. Representative Omar called and gave me this amazing pep call. For us, as colored women, once we get in there, we have to open the door for others to follow.

What advice did Dr. Omar give you?

She told me to expect that some of the people I told about were going to disappoint me, but people coming out of the tree would play [and be] playful to get their backs. It sure overcomes everything else.

Can you tell me about the Sixth District of New Jersey?

The sixth district is home to Rutgers University’s New Brunswick campus, which is one of the most diverse college campuses in the state. It was at Rutgers where I started my activism and there I learned what the organizers’ associations looked like. On campus, we have this idealism of how things should be. My goal is to keep living.

