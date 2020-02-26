artwork-of-fishing:-violet-talley-brings-art-and-craftsmanship-to-fishing-goods

A calendar year ago, Violet Talley established a reel stand for John Moy at Lee’s Global Deal with for the Schaumburg Exhibit. Moy purchased 40 of them, and Talley labored his booth at the demonstrate.

‘‘He set his reels on top of the containers,’’ Talley reported. ‘‘So I asked if he minded if I place them on the reel stands.’’

Tiny things in everyday living pay out off.

Greg Johnson, the sales supervisor for Daiwa, stopped by the booth to see whether or not Moy required nearly anything.

‘‘Where did you get those reel stands?’’ Johnson asked. ‘‘I want to purchase all those.’’

Talley went residence that night time and arrived up with some thing to exhibit him. She sooner or later created a spectacular reel stand tied visually into Daiwa’s Tatula reels.

Violet Talley’s Tatula reel stand. Furnished

‘‘Technically, I am the only reel-stand maker in the environment,’’ Talley explained.

The strategy of reel stands came from Wealthy Bartz, fellow member of the bass club Midwest Castaways.

Talley, a photographer/designer, and her spouse, Adam, began Fire & Earth Photography & Design a long time in the past. Her creativity received her on the pro personnel for Daiwa.

I initial satisfied Talley by her underwater films, which had a specialist good quality to them exceptional in the fishing entire world, and did a column about her a pair of a long time back. Those films were being an entry into the fishing company for Talley. With her entrepreneurial bent, she has stored heading.

At the Tinley Park Fishing Demonstrate, I was chatting with Jim ‘‘The Crappie Professor’’ Kopjo when I spotted a stark artwork of a crappie within just a crappie on the wall of his booth.

‘‘Violet did that,’’ Kopjo claimed. ‘‘You know her.’’

‘‘Now men are asking me to make largemouth or other fish,’’ Talley stated.

She has been performing on generating a sake bottle holder for Daiwa. At the Schaumburg Exhibit this 12 months, she came up with stands for Westin’s frog lures right away.

Talking of it all, Talley mentioned: ‘‘I am owning a ball with it. I am a tremendous-passionate entrepreneur and angler.’’

Far more data is at fireandearthphoto.com.

Violet Talley’s crappie-within just-crappie artwork. Dale Bowman

