[arvin-law-enforcement-chief-scot-kimble-to-retire-upcoming-month-right-after-currently-being-billed-with-misdemeanor]

Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble will be retiring on March 13, according to Metropolis Manager Jerry Breckinridge.

The announcement will come soon after 17 Information broke the information before right now that Kimble has been billed with a misdemeanor for creating a fake assertion to regulation enforcement. Breckinridge claimed Kimble will be on individual leave till his retirement day.

“During his short time at the Metropolis of Arvin, Main Kimble has presented leadership to the division. The Town needs him nicely in his new endeavors,” Breckinridge said in a news release. “In mild of his retirement, the city is evaluating its choices regarding a new main of police. In the interim, the males and gals of the Arvin Police Division will go on to deliver expert, trustworthy services to the community.”

Kimble was sworn in as Arvin’s law enforcement main on April 9, 2019. Ahead of taking on the Arvin position, he served as law enforcement chief for the McFarland Police Division given that 2015.

Kimble’s profession in law enforcement spans about a few many years, but his career prior to operating in Kern County has been issue to scrutiny. A report in McClatchy newspapers confirmed Kimble was fired from at the very least two regulation enforcement organizations out of eight he has worked for.

According to the report, when Kimble worked for the Banning Police Office, CHP arrested him, alleging he drove more than 100 mph through town a person working day in 2004. Kimble was also claimed to be underneath investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Workplace for allegations of misusing Metropolis of McFarland resources as chief.