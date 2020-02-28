[arvin-mayor-gurrola-and-delano-councilman-osorio-endorse-bernie-sanders,-look-in-campaign-movie]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola and Delano Councilmember Bryan Osorio formally endorsed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and had been among young valley elected reps who appeared in a Sanders campaign online video.

Gurrola, who was initially elected to the Arvin Metropolis Council when he was 19 years aged, mentioned his initiatives to push-back again against the oil business.

“Trying to say we don’t want any drilling in our back again yards, the business was extremely, really forceful,” he mentioned in the location. “The explanation why we received is for the reason that the people today stood up. It’s fights like these that Senator Sanders has been standing up for through his whole political occupation,” Gurrola continued.

In the online video, Osorio praised Sanders for his stance on immigration-related problems. He targeted on a pursuit that resulted in the dying of two farm worker mother and father in 2018.

“There’s no accountability, and it seriously influenced me to see that we have to have to have illustration that focuses on social justice, but also significant change,” Osorio said.

“Running as a progressive in Delano was only for the reason that of part types like Bernie Sanders,” he ongoing.

The online video also showcased Jewel Hurtado, a 21-yr-old city Kingsburg metropolis councilwoman.

“Bernie Sanders is dependable. He is genuine. He is steady,” Hurtado said. “That is why I am supporting him to be our subsequent president of the United States.”