[arvin-police-main-scot-kimble-charged-with-misdemeanor,-da-to-make-announcement]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Troubled Arvin Law enforcement Main Scot Kimble has been charged with creating a false statement and was owing in court Friday afternoon to encounter the expenses.

The scenario is a misdemeanor.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said a information launch is predicted, but available no other fast aspects.

Kimble was sworn in as Arvin’s law enforcement main on April 9, 2019. Prior to using on the Arvin task, he served as police chief for the McFarland Law enforcement Department since 2015.

Kimble’s occupation in law enforcement spans about a few a long time, but his vocation prior to doing work in Kern County has been subject to scrutiny.

A report in McClatchy newspapers confirmed Kimble was fired from at least two regulation enforcement businesses out of eight he has labored for.

In accordance to the report, when Kimble labored for the Banning Police Section, CHP arrested Kimble alleging he drove around 100 mph by town 1 day in 2004.

Kimble was also said to be beneath investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Business office for allegations of misusing Metropolis of McFarland money as main.

When questioned about the investigation, Kimble acknowledged he was questioned by Kern County DA investigators. “That’s all I’m likely to say,” he advised reporters at the time.

The newspaper report focused on the McFarland Law enforcement Office employing procedures and its choosing of officers with felony pasts or who were fired from other agencies because of misconduct.

Kimble informed reporters, as chief of law enforcement, officers with all those questionable pasts left the section, and that accusations of misconduct have been introduced by other officers searching to spoil his name.