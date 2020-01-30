Arvind Krishna replaces Virginia Rometty as IBM CEO

January 30 (UPI) – IBM announced Thursday that Arvind Krishna will replace the company’s President and CEO, Virginia “Ginni” Rometty.

Rometty will act as Executive Chairman of the Board until the end of the year before retiring, and Krishna, currently senior vice president of cloud and cognitive software at IBM, will assume the role of CEO on April 6.

Rometty, 62, has been Chairman, President and CEO of IBM since 2012, overseeing the acquisition of 65 companies.

In his current position, 57-year-old Krishna heads the IBM Business Unit, which provides the company’s cloud and data platform.

“Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM,” said Rometty. “He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain.”

James Whitehurst, IBM’s senior vice president and CEO, will take over the role of president on April 6.

“Jim is also an experienced leader who has positioned Red Hat as the world’s leading provider of open source IT software solutions and services for businesses and, as part of IBM, has expanded the reach and value of this technology to an even broader audience,” so Rometty said.