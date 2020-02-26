[arvin’s-fiscal-disaster:-$forty,000-in-deficit]

McFarland Unified School District leaders urge aid for bond measure



MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) – Leaders with the McFarland Unified Faculty District are turning to the voters, asking for acceptance of a multi-million dollar bond evaluate.

If handed, the $30 million bond would aid pay back for improvement initiatives in the course of the district, such as repairs for leaky roofs, broken gutters, and condemned buildings deemed seismically unsafe, in accordance to district leaders.