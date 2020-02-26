[arvin’s-fiscal-disaster:-$forty,000-in-deficit]

McFarland Unified School District leaders urge aid for bond measure
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) – Leaders with the McFarland Unified Faculty District are turning to the voters, asking for acceptance of a multi-million dollar bond evaluate.
If handed, the $30 million bond would aid pay back for improvement initiatives in the course of the district, such as repairs for leaky roofs, broken gutters, and condemned buildings deemed seismically unsafe, in accordance to district leaders.
Grave Site Vandalized, Teens Posted Defacement Video On the net
BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Thirteen-yr-aged Alejandro Vargas Junior misplaced his everyday living following becoming struck by a vehicle even though crossing the road 8 months in the past. Now, a person is targeting his grave.
The Vargas household is searching for justice immediately after their sons grave was defaced and was posted on social media.
Hundreds bid a remaining farewell to Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Hundreds of family members, buddies and fellow first responders collected in Delano today to honor fallen firefighter, Raymond Figueroa.
While it was a somber early morning, the appreciate and help for Figueroa ended up apparent. St. Mary’s Church was packed to potential, with an overflow group outside.
