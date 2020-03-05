[as-a-lot-of-as-23-suitable-to-apply-for-law-enforcement-main-article]

The Bakersfield Police Office is in a little bit of a holding pattern adhering to the shock resignation of Law enforcement Main Lyle Martin, who retired Dec. 28 to settle for a position in the District Attorney’s business. The research for a new chief commences in earnest — finally — this month.

According to the conditions of the metropolis charter, the city’s law enforcement fee need to furnish the metropolis supervisor with a list of a few eligible candidates from in just the BPD’s present ranks inside of 40 days of the former chief’s departure.

The complication is that City Supervisor Christian Clegg just acquired employed — his initial day was Monday — so he is hardly in a situation to make a prompt collection.

Assistant Main Greg Terry is on the position as interim chief, but according to the constitution a long-lasting main should be appointed inside 60 days — and 60 days have handed. So, obviously, these are uncommon circumstances.

What we know is this: The new main must be hired from inside of the present-day ranks of the BPD, ought to keep the rank of lieutenant or over, and must have been with the BPD for 5 yrs.

20-a few BPD officers, all guys, meet up with these qualifications. Seventeen of them are lieutenants — and it’s not unheard of for a lieutenant to leap-frog captains and assistant chiefs to earn the career. Lt. Bob Rate — no relation to this reporter — did accurately that in 1973.

The work was posted the past week of February, the software window closes March 11, and tests normally takes location March 24. Not all 23 of those people ranking BPD staff are capable, nevertheless — they need to have a Post management certification, amid other supplemental skills.

And one technically eligible potential applicant, Asst. Main Evan Demestihas, is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged domestic abuse, so he would appear to be an unlikely prospect at this time.

Bottom line, we in all probability will not have a new chief in area until at the very least April one.

These people are qualified to utilize for and be employed as Bakersfield Chief of Police, based mostly on their latest ranks:

Rank Individual Years of Company

Assistant Chief Greg Terry -1 23

Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas -2 14

Captain Joe Mullins 31

Captain Jeremy Grimes 21

Captain Jason Matson 17

Captain Michael Hale 23

Lieutenant Jason Townsend 24

Lieutenant Joseph Dougherty 24

Lieutenant Eric Lantz 17

Lieutenant Bobby Woolard 22

Lieutenant Martin Heredia 28

Lieutenant Brent Stratton 15

Lieutenant Michael Coronado 24

Lieutenant Clayton Madden 23

Lieutenant Jeremy Blakemore 17

Lieutenant Jeff Burdick 20

Lieutenant Kevin Fidler 12

Lieutenant Matthew Hilliard 27

Lieutenant Joshua Finney 15

Lieutenant Christopher Knudson 18

Lieutenant Brian Holcombe 15

Lieutenant Damon Youngblood 24

Lieutenant Ryan Kroeker 13



one- Now Interim Main of Police

2- At the moment on paid administrative go away

Observe: Chief place also requires bachelor’s diploma completion of accredited Write-up Command College and/or bachelor’s degree in general public administration Post management certification and 2 a long time expertise at rank of lieutenant.