As a result of the travel ban, the Chinese epicenter of the corona virus is effectively quarantined

January 22 (UPI) – China issued a travel ban on Wednesday for all residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that killed at least 17 people.

The ban is imposed as millions of people in mainland China are expected to travel long distances to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The city will close all public transportation, including buses, subways, and ferries, starting Thursday, 10:00 a.m. The officials also canceled all flights and trains from the city in central Hubei province.

Traffic officials do not prohibit traveling in private vehicles, but warned, “Citizens should not leave the city unless there are special conditions.”

Health officials are trying to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has likely started on the now closed Wuhan fish market. The virus was initially thought to be transmissible only by animals. Experts now know that it can be spread by humans.

The death toll rose on Wednesday after eight new deaths were confirmed in Hubei Province, and the number of cases in mainland China has risen to 509, officials said.

Two new cases were reported in Hong Kong on Wednesday. One case was a person living in Wuhan and both were taken to an infectious disease facility at Princess Margaret Hospital. Another possible case has been reported in Mexico and this patient has been observed. Cases have also been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea and most are linked to the Wuhan outbreak. The United States confirmed its first case of illness on Tuesday, which resulted in federal officials checking travelers and distributing a faster coronavirus test.

Imperial College London researchers estimated that there could be more than 4,000 new Wuhan coronavirus outbreaks on Wednesday, a number based in part on Wuhan’s international travel volume in the past two months.

The World Health Organization said the disease is a new strain of coronavirus that has not yet been identified in humans. After an emergency meeting on Wednesday to decide whether the outbreak met the criteria for a public health emergency meeting, WHO officials said they would meet again on Thursday to make a decision.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters after the meeting that the situation was “evolving and complex” and that more research was needed before the organization mobilized global public health infrastructure.

“I take the decision about whether a public health emergency is of international interest or not very seriously and I am only prepared to take due account of all evidence,” said Ghebreyesus.

Deputy director of the Chinese National Health Commission, Li Bin, said in a television speech that the coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan last month.

“Our experts believe that the cases are largely related to Wuhan,” he said.

Health officials in Wuhan first learned on December 31 that patients were suffering from pneumonia caused by a mysterious virus. It was identified a week later as a coronavirus, which is similar to that behind severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Li said some medical workers in Wuhan were infected with the virus, suggesting that “community-level transmission” is possible, and suggested that it could mutate and spread.

The National Health Commission upgraded the new coronavirus strain to a class B infectious disease, but Li said he would be treated in class A, allowing health officials to quarantine suspicious cases and cordon off areas.

Given New Year’s celebrations scheduled for Saturday and millions of people expected to travel, China has said it is taking stringent measures to contain the virus, including quarantines for patients and people with whom they are in contact. They are also shown at bus stops, airports, and other populous locations.

“We cannot give up our vigilance and we have to be very vigilant,” he said.