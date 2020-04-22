As Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky’s marriage, really goes

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky they often appear in the media. Gossip rags are believed, the marriage of the Australian actor and his Spanish wife is almost always on the verge of destruction. Gossip Cop we found many of these dubious reports, compiled them into a list to verify our judgment.

Although they cover the supposed state of Pataky and Hemsworth’s marriage, the tables often target Hemsworth’s female co-chairs. Last summer, NW reported that Pataky had warned Tessa Thompson to stop Hemsworth. Thompson, who starred with Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnorak and Men In Black: International, had allegedly discussed too much about his Australian co-star during interviews promoting the latest film for Pataky’s comfort. An insider from the outlet said: “Elsa sent Tessa a reminder that she is talking about Chris.”

Gossip Cop had the pleasure of unraveling this false story. The whole premise didn’t sit well with us, so we contacted a source close to the situation. Although our trusted source could not speak on disk, we were confident that the entire narrative was complete fiction.

Months later, Life & Style claimed that Angelina Jolie was causing trouble for the marriage of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. “Elsa looks jealous,” the publication’s advice is bound. “Angelina has used her charm to rob husbands before, why shouldn’t she?” Gossip Cop examined this rumor and determined it was unfairly wrong.

Aside from the seemingly untrue look, the only evidence that the vendor was proof of Jolie’s seduction was the fact that she and Hemsworth appeared on the Comic-Con stage to promote Marvel Studios’ The Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder. Gossip Cop he contacted our trusted source, who informed us that this big tale was just nonsense.

In December last year, Women’s Day claimed that Pataky was angry with Hemsworth because he had to prepare just for Christmas. The concept for this beautiful article appeared to come from a photo Pataky posted on Instagram featuring her and the couple’s three children decorating their Christmas tree at the family home in Byron Bay. Meanwhile, Hemsworth was in New York shooting a commercial for Hugo Boss. “Once again, Elsa is at home with the children as Chris gallivants around the world,” which left the Spanish actress feeling lonely, especially on vacation, called a “source.” Gossip Cop they found that this could not be further from the truth.

Although the point was made that Hemsworth had been with his family at Christmas to shoot his ad, it is true that actor Thor returned home on Tuesday. In addition, Hemsworth admitted that he sometimes had difficulty juggling work and family life. But it’s not usually his family who suffers, he revealed in an interview with GQ, it’s his roles. This story didn’t tell the water.

Most recently, NW reported that Pataky was texting his ex, Adrien Brody, during marriage issues with Hemsworth. In 2019, Hemsworth took six months off from work to spend more time with his family, which was supposedly a step toward “saving their marriage.” Now that he has returned to work, the unreliable publication has claimed that the couple’s problems have raised their heads again. A source told the department that Pataky was wondering how things might be if he stayed with Brody, whom he had dated between 2007 and 2009. “Elsa relied on a few friends who came to Adrien – apparently. She texted him asking how it was.”

Gossip Cop investigated this claim and found it to be false. Last year, Hemsworth revealed that Thor’s upcoming film would be shot in Australia so he could be closer to his family. So even if the actor returns to work, he does not seem to have much family time left. To do a double check, we approached our source near the couple, who assured us that Pataky had not been texting his ex-boyfriend for almost a decade.

There have been other cases where tabloids have tried to blow up rumors about the marriage of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky to appeal to readers. Gossip Cop deleted so many stories about Pataky and Hemsworth “saving their marriage” that we compiled them into an article of their own. Taboids simply have no knowledge of the couple’s marriage.