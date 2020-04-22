As Coronavirus Batters Economy, Firm Schlumberger is taking back IIT job offers.

Schlumberger, one of the largest oil field service companies, faced economic hardship due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The company has reportedly withdrawn job offers from several graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Falling world oil prices and declining oil demand for at least five economic institutions have lucrative job offers. According to the Indian newspaper Express, Gotham Reddy, CEO of Schlumberger in India and Bangladesh, wrote a letter to IITs informing them of the decision on April 6.

In a letter, citing a “sudden drop” in “customer spending”, the letter added that all students are contacted by a multinational under the influence of this decision.

Two students at IIT Delhi and Mumbai have lost their offers, while one IIT-Kanpur student and one IIT-Madras student have offered alternative roles at the company, but in a smaller package. Are located.

The deputy head of the Center for Job Development (CDC) in Khargpur IIT, Parag Dejpandeh, said they had received offers from Schlumberger but “none of the offers have been canceled.”

Speaking to the paper, Reddy acknowledged that job offers made in portable drives were void. He added that hiring more people for current employees was “not fair” while Schlumberger was focusing on “changing the business structure”.

“If the business situation changes, we will be the first to reach out to those who have been filtered throughout the hiring process,” Reddy added.

