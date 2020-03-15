As coronavirus cases increase to 32, Maharashtra expands healthcare facilities – News from India

Maharashtra has so far reported 32 positive cases of the new coronavirus, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Sunday.

He announced that the laboratory’s ability to test samples for the new coronavirus would increase to 350 per day from the current 100 at Kasturba Civic Hospital in Mumbai over the next two days.

Tope said another lab will be set up at KEM Hospital in Mumbai within the next two days. New laboratories will also appear at JJ Hospital, Haffkine Institute – also in Mumbai, except at BJ Hospital in Pune in the next 15-20 days.

He said a decision had already been made on the matter. “Orders will be issued on Monday or Tuesday and the facility will be ready within 15-20 days,” he added.

“Maharashtra has 32 confirmed positive cases of new coronavirus, including nine who have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital,” the minister told reporters after reviewing the quarantine facility and other infrastructure at Kasturba Hospital.

Tope said 250 samples could be tested at the new KEM hospital facility.

“250 samples with new machines and about 100 with old existing devices can be tested as of Wednesday,” he said, adding that another lab would be set up at KEM Hospital by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the government has appealed to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to postpone its upcoming exams until March 31st, apparently in view of the increasing incidence of virus transmission.

“The Chief Minister has appealed to the MPSC, which is an autonomous body, to take exams after March 30. I am confident that the MPSC will hold exams after March 30,” he said.

Tope said he inspected wards at Kasturba Hospital where COVID-19 cases were being treated as well as suspected patients. He also visited the OPD facility.

Currently, nine patients with positive Coronavirus virus are being treated at the hospital, while 80 other suspected cases have been kept in isolation.

“The hospital has 80 beds, which we are increasing to 100,” he said.

The minister further said that patients at the hospital were being provided such as television, WiFi, along with newspapers, food and fruit.

Tope said the hospital has a sufficient number of N95 masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment for staff and doctors.

The minister said the hospital would be provided police protection as 350 patients visit the OPD daily.

Tope said the quarantine facility at SevenHills Hospital in Mumbai will expand to 1000 within a week. The hospital currently has a capacity of 400 beds.

He said testing facilities in the semi-urban city of Dhule, Aurangabad, Solapur and Miraj will be set up within a month.

The health minister further said that the government had taken adequate steps to curb coronavirus infection.

He said district collectors are authorized to take the necessary action to lock down rural areas, depending on the situation.

Tope directed officials to cancel all social, political, governmental and other gatherings at which people come into contact with each other.

“Viral diseases can be automatically cured by our immunity. Therefore, I will urge and urge people not to panic or fear. At the same time, it is necessary to follow physician instructors such as adhering to respiratory labels and washing their hands repeatedly,” he said.

Later, Tope told reporters on Mantralaya that 18 of the 32 people who tested positive for coronavirus visited the US, France and the Philippines while a large group of people visited Dubai.

“These infected people further infected the 14 others who came in to contact them,” he said.

Responding to a question about the upcoming elections to civic bodies, the minister said that the Election Commission would issue a call.

Stating that buses and trains cannot be stopped, Tope said people should only travel if necessary.

Maharashtra has already invoked the Epidemiological Diseases Act of 1897 which gives officials broad authority to implement measures, including incarceration and quarantine, necessary to combat the epidemic.

The state government has ordered the closure of educational establishments, theaters, shopping malls, parks, swimming pools, gyms, etc. to stop the spread of coronaviruses.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Thane and Ahmednagar. PTI KK NSK NSK

