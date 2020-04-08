As coronavirus deaths rise, government strategies emerge

NEW YORK >> As coronavirus deaths rise across Europe, New York and other hot spots, the United States and other governments are slowly beginning to envision an exit strategy and envision a carefully calibrated staggering of restrictions designed to stop the scourge. .

“To end up in jail, we will not go from black to white; we will go from black to gray,” head of French epidemiologist Jean-François Delfraissy said in a radio interview.

At the same time, policymakers and health officials have warned that while deaths, hospitalizations and new infections can be leveled in places like Italy and Spain, and even New York has seen positive signs amid the gloom, the crisis is far from over, and … a second catastrophic wave could strike if countries let their guard down too soon.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: “We’re flattening the curve because we’re strong on social distance.” “But it’s not a time to be satisfied. It’s not a time to do something different than we did.”

In a sharp reminder of the danger, New York State today recorded the largest single-day increase in deaths, 779, for an overall death toll of more than 6,000.

“The bad news is terrible, actually terrible,” Cuomo said. Still, the governor said hospitalization is dwindling and that many of those who have died have fallen ill in the outbreak stages.

In Britain, meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care but was improving and sitting in bed, authorities said.

In China, its doors were closed on Wuhan, the industrial city of $ 11 million where the global pandemic began, after 76 days, allowing people to come and go. The reopening was seen as a positive sign but also reflected the communist state’s monitoring tools and power constraints.

Wuhan residents will use a smartphone app that shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirming to have the virus. Even then, schools remain closed, people still check for fever when they enter buildings, and masks are strongly encouraged.

In the United States, with approximately 13,000 deaths and 400,000 infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing self-isolation guidelines to make it easier for people exposed to a virus to return to work if they do not have it. symptoms.

According to the proposed guidance, aimed at workers in critical fields, these people could be allowed to return to work if they take their temperature twice a day and wear a mask, said someone familiar with the draft. in, but was not authorized to discuss it. and they spoke on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the Trump administration was working on plans to eventually reopen the country and restart the economy amid the “glimmer of hope” that social distance is working to stop the spread of the virus.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to do it now,” he said on Fox News. “But that means we have to be prepared for that. And there are a lot of activities going on. “

The United States is seeing developed hot spots in places like Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Colorado and Pennsylvania. The New York metropolitan area, including northern New Jersey, Long Island and lower Connecticut, accounts for half of all virus deaths in the US.

In Europe, Italian prime minister Conte expects to announce in the coming days how long the country’s lockdown will remain in place amid expectations that some restrictions may become eased. The discussions focused first on further openness to industry in the country.

Proposals being floated in Italy include issuing certificates of immunity, which would require blood antibody testing, and allowing younger workers to return first, as they show less vulnerability to the virus.

Italy, the hardest-hit country, recorded its largest one-day jump yet in those counted as recovered and had its smallest one-day rise in death in more than a month. Nearly 18,000 died there.

In Spain, with more than 14,000 dead talents, Budget Minister María Jesús Montero said that Spaniards are progressively recovering their “normal life” from April 26 onwards but warned that the “de-acceleration” of closing the door will be “very order to avoid … a return to the contagion. “

The government has been tight-lipped so far on what measures might be in place once confinement is limited to relaxation, insisting that they will be dictated to experts.

French authorities likewise began openly talking about planning the end of the prison period now set to expire April 15, without giving specifics. The virus claimed more than 10,000 live in France.

France’s Delfraissy, who leads the president’s scientific advisory board, said three things are necessary for people to start leaving home regularly: intensive care beds need to be released, the spread of the virus must slow down, and there must be multiple tests seen whether people have been or have been infected and traced. He said the French will also need to adopt the habit of wearing masks outside.

British government officials, who have been hit with a death toll of more than 7,000, said there is little chance of the nationwide door being closed by the end of next week.

The EU has expressed privacy concerns about virus-tracking mobile apps as individual governments develop digital tools to come out of the crisis. The apps use data where the smartphone controls the movements of virus carriers under quarantine – EU technology said raising questions of “fundamental rights and freedoms.”

The desire to get back to normal is driven in part by damage to world economy.

The Bank of France says the French economy has entered recession, with an estimated drop of 6% in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, while Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, is also facing a deep recession . Experts say its savings will shrink 4.2% this year.

Japan, the world’s third largest economy, could contract by a record 25% this season, the highest since gross domestic product began to be tracked in 1955.

Worldwide, more than 1.4 million people were confirmed infected and more than 80,000 died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are almost certainly higher, because of limited testing, different policies for counting the dead and deliberate underreporting by some governments.

For most, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some elderly and disabled, it can cause pneumonia and death. More than 300,000 people have been recovered.