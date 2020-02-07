As coronavirus infects the economy, a bank cuts off Singapore’s growth forecast for 2020

Maybank economists Kim Eng said the novel coronavirus will likely hit Singapore in 2020 differently than the SARS pandemic in 2003. – TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, February 7 – At least one bank has downgraded Singapore’s economic growth for the whole year as the city-state fights the novel corona virus, while others have described the virus as a serious downside risk to Singapore’s economy.

Although the beginning of 2020 seemed promising for Singapore with a de-escalating trade war between China and the United States, the virus threatens to destroy hope for a recovery from an already troubled 2019, economists said.

In a Wednesday report, Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye said the bank is lowering its 2020 growth forecast for Singapore to 1.1 percent, a significant decrease from 1.8 percent previously, both as a border control measure The virus outbreak itself affects the hospitality, travel and retail sectors.

A major reason for the downgrade, according to Maybank economists, was the introduction of new restrictions for travelers from mainland China last week. “The Singapore government has taken drastic measures to contain the outbreak, which could hamper growth in the short term,” they said.

The downgrade is still in the government-forecast range of 0.5 to 2.5 percent, but in the lower half of the range. Growth from January to March this year is also expected to decrease by 1 percent compared to the same period last year, with “sharp declines” to be expected in the hospitality, transport and retail sectors.

However, the gloomy mood is not expected to last long. “We expect the negative impact to be short-lived and growth to recover from the second quarter,” the report said. A technical recession that occurs when two quarters in a row shrink is unlikely.

Other banks said that it is too early to determine the effects of the corona virus on the Singapore economy, although it would be a burden on the economy if the virus situation deteriorated or persisted in the long run.

Based on Severe Acute Respiratory Disease (SARS) as a point of reference, OCBC Bank research and strategy director Selena Ling and economist Howie Lee said last week that GDP growth in Singapore may be around up to 0.5 could be cut to 1 percentage point from baseline 1 to 2 percent growth. This happens when the current epidemic persists for more than three to six months, compromises business and consumer confidence, limits travel, and affects productivity.

May impact larger than SARS?

However, economists said the outbreak of the novel corona virus, which started in Wuhan, China, is likely to affect Singapore in 2020 differently than the SARS pandemic in 2003.

At that time, the service sector in Singapore was severely affected, particularly in the area of ​​accommodation and catering, which decreased by 27 percent (11 percent decrease) in the quarter in which SARS first came on the market, as well as in the transport and storage segment.

According to the Maybank report, visitors from China to Singapore have grown in importance since 2003 and came to 19 percent in 2019, compared to 9.3 percent in 2003. Chinese tourists today make up the largest proportion of visitors to Singapore.

In addition, the corona virus is likely to adversely affect manufacturing in Singapore, which was on the way to recovery towards the end of last year. Disruptions in China, including closed factories, are likely to negatively impact Singapore’s production and exports, the Maybank report said.

Like tourism, Singapore’s dependence on China for exports has increased significantly since the Sars crisis. China’s market share in non-oil domestic exports rose to 17 percent in 2019 after 7 percent in 2003.

“While the latest PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) for January showed a further improvement for both the headline and electronics, we expect the PMI for Singapore to fall again in February and March “said the Maybank economists. The PMI is a mood barometer in the manufacturing sector.

Song Seng Wun, economist at CIMB Private Banking, said that one example of significant headwinds beyond Chinese arrivals is the business travel and meeting, incentive travel, conference and exhibition (mouse) sectors.

Business travelers and business travelers made up around 15 percent of all visitors to Singapore in 2018 and contributed around S $ 2.2 billion (RM 6.5 billion) or 22 percent of total tourism revenue this year, according to the latest data.

TODAY at Grand Hyatt Singapore, the Scotts Road Hotel, which was identified last month as the location of a potential coronavirus cluster for human-to-human transmission, Song said Singapore is much more global today than it was in 2003.

“This is an example of a loss of business and investor confidence in Singapore that could negatively impact business, so we shouldn’t irrationally avoid places like this,” he said, referring to the hotel where a business meeting was held In connection with, two confirmed cases occurred in South Korea and one in Malaysia.

An impact on business confidence will affect the rest of the economy, he added.

“At the moment, confidence depends on whether the outbreak can be contained here, otherwise the impact on vulnerable sectors such as travel and retail will spread to all other sectors.”

While he believes that it is still too early to assess the economic impact of the corona virus, Song points out that Singapore’s first-quarter performance will provide a clearer assessment of the overall impact for the full year.

“What I can say with certainty is that, unlike previous years, when we had more meat with GDP bones, growth was barely 1 percent last year and was the slowest in a decade. Given the evolving situation, the worst case for Singapore will be zero growth in the first quarter of 2020, ”he said, adding that this will require that the broken US-China trade war remains on the backbone.

A solid financial response is required

What could mitigate the impact would be a robust government response, economists said, noting that the upcoming budget on February 18 could likely be expansionary and even record-breaking.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore also said on Wednesday (February 5) that there was “enough room” to adjust its stance at the next April meeting to cope with the weakening conditions caused by the outbreak of the Singaporean coronavirus counteracting falling to a four-month low on the same day.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said in a report last week: “Even though the novel corona virus is relatively widespread in Singapore, we believe that policymakers in the upcoming budget are likely to take a preventive approach.

“It could be mentioned that an” anti-epidemic fund “should be set up to prevent a possible slump in the tourism sector in Singapore. In addition, similar to the 2003 Sars outbreak, additional measures could be taken if the problem escalates in the following weeks . “

Gan noted that in 2003 the government introduced a $ 230 million off-budget relief package that included measures to support affected industries, including property tax breaks for hotels and commercial properties, airline tax relief, and cruise companies as well as diesel tax discounts for taxis.

Irvin Seah, chief economist at DBS Bank, said on Tuesday that a total deficit of around S $ 7.9 billion, or 1.6 percent of nominal GDP, is expected for 2020. This could be the biggest budget deficit in a decade.

“In fact, this is the highest allocation since fiscal year 2009 during the global financial crisis, which was originally expected to be S $ 8.7 billion,” said Seah.

Even then, DBS estimates that the current government period has likely amassed a surplus of approximately S $ 17.9 billion in the past four fiscal years.

“The economic outlook should improve as the trade war de-escalates, but the recent outbreak of the corona virus has done a lot. In view of the upcoming parliamentary elections and the massive surpluses, expectations of the budget are of course high.

“However, the 2020 budget remains calibrated and balanced. Short-term problems are tackled without neglecting longer-term problems. Policy makers will strive to strike a balance between meeting high expectations and ensuring the sustainability of public finances, ”said Seah. – TODAY

