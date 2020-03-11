As coronavirus may affect the music scene and the festival season

Pandemic coronavirus is being intensified, and every day brings news permanent list of high-profile artists who deny their show, referring to travel or health problems. If at South By Southwest last week, representatives of the Texas music exhibition – which kept the nerves until the eleventh hour before the announcement of the petition closing event – canceled public health officials in Austin, leaving many artists from the pocket of his pocket, and felt that the change in the game how we we see potential violations of the virus in the music industry.

The festival, which last year brought 271 million pounds to the economy of Austin, was not covered by insurance against outbreaks of disease and was forced to lay off employees due to losses. Other festivals around the world have been removed or postponed, including the “Ultra” in Miami and “Koachela” in California, which was to begin on April 10, but was postponed to October, leaving a black hole of $ 1 billion.

virus spreads

Across Europe, it was taken stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus, including the prohibition of concerts. In France, Switzerland and in seven of Germany’s 16 states (including Berlin) to gather 1000 people is prohibited. Poland restrained all public events, while the Czech Republic rejected all the meetings with the participation of more than 100 people. At the time of publication in Italy the number of deaths was 463, making it the second-affected country after China, where in December 2019 in Wuhan arose karanavirus. The whole of Italy is under emergency quarantine with a ban on all public meetings, while in China the lock means that artists and labels are taking online storefronts to “live” with fans to interact via the chat function.

Lock and quarantine means that we are in uncharted territory in peacetime Europe time, and this feeling the flow extends to those who are trying to find out what impact Covid-19 will have on the global music industry 54 billion dollars.

“Becoming quite difficult to get an idea of ​​what will be”, – says one promoter NME (who wishes to remain anonymous). “With each passing day the situation is changing, and in different areas taken various measures. It is only when we think that we have a complete picture, the details of the jigsaw again released into the air. But it is clear that the groups will be immediate financial loss, and that will continue the show – supporters and anxiety over the fact they do not get sick – will work. “

ticket sales are suffering, promoters point to the decline in all regions of Europe, except for Germany. “We are starting to see the fear, which is installed at the ticket buyers in certain markets, and the promoters worry that people will worry about buying tickets,” – says Stephen Taylor, Booker in the ATC, which considers Fontaines DC, ALMA and Girl Band with artists they rep. “We have to learn how to develop the virus, before we know the extent of damage to the music industry. The fear, of course.” Even the “Live Nation” over the past 15 days rose by 36 percent.

Festival season comes (or is it?)

In the UK, not music festivals. As our festival season starts later than in the US, we have the ability to plan, and not just to fight the fire. Some believe that we can observe an increase in the additional public health measures. CrowdRX, emergency service company, working with festivals in the US, tells the NME, that there was a growing interest in her termalagichnay fever survey system. But anxiety to mind all that: Are Glastonbury end at the end?

Earlier this month, Adrian Coombs, head of the department of events in Glastonbury, said in a statement: “Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plan the annual activities and to introduce all necessary measures to protect the population and the maximum security We work closely with all the relevant agencies, including the Public Health England. and OCD, and we are always reviewing our plans are changing any circumstances. With this in mind, and if we still have another 16 weeks in 2020, the festival, we will continue to plan and prepare for merapr yemstva while closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus. ” At this stage, the festival could no longer comment.

“Festival do not want to cancel, so we can expect that they will do everything they can,” said one of the bouquets. “Fortunately, we have not yet festival season, and says that the warm weather will help stop the spread of the virus, if it were still a problem.”

Iyn Dr. Taylor, professor of music industry at Birmingham City University, said that although the “inevitable” Covid-19 impact on the music industry, the severity will depend on what steps the government will take, if he decides to move from “containment “” Part of the four-year plan and carry out measures of “social distancing”, similar to those already found on the entire EU area, such as a ban on large gatherings, such as music concerts.

“It is likely that the impact will be felt more acutely in the forward sector, at least in the first place, due to a combination of restrictions on travel for touring acts and the risk that the audience will choose to stay home and not attend the pubic” events, “Dr. Taylor said.

Even if we do not enter into the stage of social distancing, Dr. Taylor predicts that the behavior of the pressure and the increasing anxiety about the virus in any case, can lead to the fact that people avoid concerts. “Given the widespread panic buying of consumer goods – from soap and dezinfikatara to toilet paper,” that we have seen in the media, it is safe to assume that such a mind can see the people who have chosen the side of the events on the air, let it will guide advises officially or not, “- he says.

real price

The most recent data live music industry are 1.1 billion pounds a year, so by the wide termination may be meaningful for anyone who hopes to live music for their livelihood. This failure and the associated financial burden will increase, if it leads to the application of festivals in the UK, Dr. Taylor said. “Musical tourism is worth in the region of 4.5 billion pounds, and people come all over the world to enjoy the vibrant culture of the UK live music and festival season is an important factor,” – he says.

“To cancel the event would have a significant impact on a number of businesses, which usually benefit from these expenses for tourist services – hotels, taxis, bars and restaurants will have a significant decline in revenues in the case of cancellation of major festivals.”

Now shares SXSW have great impact on the indie scene in the UK. The works that have already made travel plans, who may face financial ruin, their visa is no longer valid.

“Artists and labels will suffer serious losses from direct financial costs that they have invested in the tour and travel to Austin,” – says Paul Tsihaafika, CEO of the Association of Independent Music, trade body representing independent record sector. “Independent labels often devote a significant amount of their marketing costs showcases artists SXSW, who now have been canceled with a small recovery probability. Many artists use SXSW as a platform to launch the entire US tours. They are now faced with the country’s departure from the point of entry for cancellation of the event. “

There is also a “possible cost” – marketing campaigns are often designed so that the public interest peaked at the annual exhibition. “This moment is now lost,” – says the Pacific Ocean. “It is more harmful for independent, which tend to work with a smaller number of artists on a deeper level than the big companies, which can take a financial hit and then go back on the” assembly line “in the next year.”

Recently, Laura Jane Grace, frontbanka punk band “Against Me!” Stressed that the artists do not aspire to the coronavirus virus protection. “All the groups that canceled the show because of the coronavirus, do it, because their insurers have updated their policies to not cover cancellation due to the virus,” – she wrote on Twitter. “I know, because our do the same.”

“Most artists are not immune to the coronavirus, because insurers early to identify the threat and did not include it,” – says Stephen Taylor. “In addition, the promoters, who may not have the appropriate insurance, also will not feel too much fun – there is no obligation on governments to” provide financial support to some of the most affected areas, and the show with thousands of canceled capacities Perhaps it will be for many financial disaster, it is very sad. “

Panic in the music industry

Musicians Union was filled with concern on the part of 3,000 members. Since the beginning of the peak of the outbreak in the UK, which is expected within two weeks, when the UK has entered a phase of social distancing, their members, freelancers “risk losing 100 percent of their income,” – said the secretary general are Naomi Paul. They are currently lobbying the government for the day of reckoning for the disease for all self-employed workers, canceled the operation because of the coronavirus – this is important, if the average income of the music is 20 000 pounds (with an average income of 28,677 UK pounds), that is, musicians often uncertain financial situation and do not have enough buffer.

“The Council of Government, which we had, is that musicians to save money if they do not work for several months, but our members are hoping the next check to pay their mortgages,” – says Paul. “We expect an increase in requests for grants and our benevolent fund.”

Worse still, 60 per cent of the freelancers are taught to fill up your income. “Therefore, when the schools are closed, they may come to transfer instrumental lessons – and at the time of closing, they can not work.”

In Switzerland, the response was strong and swift: February held the event, which held more than 1,000 people – that is, artists such as Sam Fender, had to cancel concerts – and smaller concerts under the threat of danger. Theo Kubiler Booker / Agent of the Swiss “two gentlemen,” said that the sale of tickets “very tough” declined. “Some of the best sales suffered a 50 percent decline in the worst case, some even stopped.” – he adds.

unprecedented uncertainty

“We are faced with the type of uncertainty that we have never experienced before,” – he stressed. “Artists who are now on tour, do not know whether they will be able to perform a scheduled run, and those who have not yet begun to tour, do not know whether they will be able to travel for fear of the costs associated with a full staging, can not play in certain cities and countries . All in the dark. “

Currently presentation with more than 1,000 visitors are canceled until March 15, but seems to be “very unlikely” that after everything returns to normal. “For example, the festival m4music – the Swiss equivalent of the great escape – has been canceled, although it runs March 30 – April 1 in Zurich.”

Restrictions on travel and health problems have forced the Italian goth-metal band Lacuna Coil to withdraw from the upcoming show last week. “It was a difficult decision, since it does not only affect staff and fans – there are many people who do not take into account, including the promoters, the road crew members,” – says frontbaryna Cristina Scabbia. “But the other way, unfortunately, it was not, because there are too many flights at stake, too many countries have decided to include all, not letting the Italians, so it is logical that it would be impossible to play in each territory and conducting a tour together.”

“This is not an option,” – she adds. “It’s not what you do not want to play because you are drunk in the evening, or you get tired This is a global emergency, and Customs is closed, and they cancel flights, so the game plays completely impossible for some performers -. It is not just a moral issue. “

At the moment, she feels that the financial impact of the music industry is secondary to the human cost. We must not lose sight of the human face, which is behind every statistic: “More importantly, we must act now. Now an emergency, so I agree with all of this, because it is the only way to contain it. Karanavirus does not mean an automatic death, but it is dangerous for people with pre-existing health conditions, such as a weakened immune system or those who lie at the heart of chronic conditions such as heart disease.

Stay calm and keep (but use disinfectants)

Some intricate – and optimistic – suggested that the Swiss ban style of 1,000 people in the UK can benefit from the upcoming tour of the dressing chain talent, as this will only participant of the concert. However, Mark David Music Venue Trust has identified the decline of the gross income for the last week, fans who buy tickets until you come to the concerts and the abolition of space.

Bearing in mind that many of these sites are carried out on shpingah and struggling to survive, Dr. Taylor calls that we’re still going to concerts, and that the concerts should not be considered as petri vitro for the virus: “While not an official guide issued on the contrary, I believe that people should continue to attend the event and enjoy the live music, especially on small and independent grassroots sites to which any loss of income is an existential threat. “

These sentiments are repeated Pacific Ocean. “It is important to overcome risks” Covid-19 “and is not to minimize the tragedy for the victims, but we must not lose sight of the modern advice on health, which should keep calm and carry on.”

“Whirlwind of growing problems can have a devastating effect for small enterprises. SMEs that do not have the capabilities of their corporate competitors to absorb losses, suffer from the serious consequences of the cancellation and loss of business. We must avoid an escalation, while experts do not consider it necessary.”