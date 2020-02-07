As coronavirus spreads, face mask makers overdrive

A factory in western France has become an unlikely outpost to help overcome a severe shortage as supplies dry up in China.

The incessant buzz of machines that resonates this week in a cavernous French workshop is an unexpected result of the deadly virus that has almost paralyzed the cities of China and other regions of Asia. The company, Kolmi Hopen, makes an item that is suddenly one of the hottest products in the world: the medical facial mask.

The factory in Angers generally produces around 170 million masks a year, but last week orders came in for half a billion dollars, flooding the inboxes of the commercial department at the rate of one every two. minutes. Kolmi Hopen is in the race to hire more workers to operate the machines 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We make masks as fast as possible,” said Guillaume Laverdure, chief operating officer of Canadian-based Kolmi Hopen’s parent company Medicom, as forklift operators moved boxes of freshly finished masks into trucks.

“But demand continues to increase,” he added.

READ MORE:

• Premium – Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

• Wuhan Authorities Ordered to Arrest Infected Coronavirus for Mass Camps

• Coronavirus: 41 other cases of virus confirmed on a cruise ship in Japan

• Chinese doctor reports coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic has sparked a race for protective masks across China and in major cities. To curb the spread of the virus, the Chinese government has ordered people to put on masks every time they go out. Health professionals have stated that once used, a mask must be replaced with a new one, causing an explosion in demand. Sinister scenes of people queuing for hours to get a protective face covering, only to be turned away when pharmacies are exhausted, have become familiar.

“I can’t find a single mask to buy,” said Sandy Lo, 60, in Hong Kong. “I no longer know which stores have inventory.” She said she was reusing old masks “because what else could I do?”

An employee checks the masks at the Kolmi Hopen factory in France before packing them. Photo / Elliott Verdier, The New York Times

Most of the masks in the world are made in China and Taiwan. But factories there, including those run by Medicom, were forced to temporarily suspend exports to comply with government requests to reserve them for unrestrained residents.

On Monday, the Chinese government, recognizing that it urgently needed medical masks and other protective equipment, announced that it would start importing them from Europe, Japan and the United States to help fill the gap. deficit.

This made the Kolmi Hopen outpost in western France an unlikely hot spot. Factory phones ring well as buyers of medical supplies travel the world in search of mask makers.

The demand is particularly strong for high-filtration respiratory masks, which can be more effective against the spread of virus-laden droplets than surgical masks, said Laverdure. Another Medicom factory that manufactures face masks in Augusta, Georgia is also ramping up production. Laverdure refused to discuss the financial details, including the cost of the masks.

China produces about half of the world’s face masks – around 20 million a day, or more than seven billion a year. Photo / Elliott Verdier, The New York Times

Scientists have said that there is not much evidence that masks actually protect healthy people (hand washing may be more important).

However, as the coronavirus spreads, with thousands of confirmed cases and hundreds of deaths, experts fear that the supply of face masks and other health protection items will be limited in other countries – even for one routine medical use. In the United States, pharmacies have started to report shortages.

The frenzy of orders at Kolmi Hopen shows the large-scale disruption that China can create in the global supply chain, even for the most specialized products, if factories are not operating at full power.

China alone produces about half of the world’s face masks – about 20 million a day, or more than 7 billion a year, supplying hospitals and medical personnel in many countries. Taiwan still represents 20% of the world supply.

Production had already slowed with the closure of Chinese factories for the Lunar New Year holidays in early January. According to the government, some sites around Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, have not yet fully restarted their production and are operating at around 60% of their capacity.

“We make masks as fast as possible,” said Guillaume Laverdure, chief operating officer of Kolmi Hopen’s parent company, Medicom. Photo / Elliott Verdier, The New York Times

Medicom’s Wuhan factory, which manufactures surgical gowns, is among those that delayed the reopening. The company’s mask manufacturing site in Taiwan is no longer authorized to export. And at the Medicom plant in Shanghai, the government has sent monitors and requisitions the 3 million masks produced daily as they leave the production line, said Laverdure.

Supply shortages could be compounded by the fact that parts for masks and respirators are manufactured in various countries. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 90% of the surgical masks sold in the United States are made abroad. Parts – or sometimes the final assembly – can be based not only in China and Taiwan, but also in Japan, Vietnam, Mexico and Colombia.

“These countries could easily cut our supply chain,” said Laurie Garrett, policy expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who has written on Sars, Ebola and other epidemics.

As China’s pipeline to the outside world dries up, medical providers around the world, including giants like Honeywell and 3M, are scrambling to find alternative sources. The two companies have said through representatives that they are seeing strong demand growth and will ramp up production wherever they can.

Factory phones ring as buyers of medical supplies travel the world for mask makers. Photo / Elliott Verdier, The New York Times

Prestige Ameritech, a mask maker in North Richland Hills, Texas, is among the companies that have received international orders as the coronavirus has spread to 24 countries in recent weeks, including governments in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

“I have thousands of emails from people in Asia,” said Mike Bowen, executive vice president. “Last week, I sent over a million masks to China. It’s something I never predicted, that I would send masks to China.”

Even the smallest producers are caught in the wave.

Pardam, a company in the Czech Republic that manufactures nanofibers, which trap microparticles, has almost abandoned a prototype sanitary mask that it tested last year due to lukewarm demand. But after the coronavirus hit, Pardam sold its stock of 2,000 masks within two days last week and is turning to automation to boost production, said Jiri Kus, president of the Czech Industry Association nanotechnologies, speaking on behalf of Pardam.

At Medicom, the authorities deployed this week an emergency plan for the Angers factory to add 30 new workers to the operation of 100 people, with a view to switching to 24-hour production. more than a million masks a day, double the normal amount, said Laverdure.

The factory generally produces around 170 million masks a year – a figure it will surely exceed this year with the frenzy of demand. Photo / Elliott Verdier, The New York Times

Inside the factory, more than a dozen machines assembled masks at a rate of 80 per minute, combining synthetic fibers unwound from giant spools and stamping each with nose bands, headbands or earrings. Five machines manufactured surgical masks, the thin rectangular pads that cover the nose and mouth, while other machines assembled the most robust respiratory masks.

Four workers, including two new arrivals who started training this week, inspected a batch of coveted respiratory masks and stacked them in boxes which were then moved to the warehouse for shipment to Hong Kong and other destinations .

Medicom had experience dealing with the Sars, H1N1 and Ebola crises. As reports of the coronavirus emerged in December, executives organized a war room at headquarters in Montreal to monitor game development and plans for its sites in Europe and North America and in its factories from Wuhan, Shanghai and Taiwan.

“When we then saw the closure of cities in China, the government extended the Chinese New Year and stopped exports of masks,” said Laverdure, “we called our factories and said,” An epidemic is developing; do what you can to get more coverage. “”

Kolmi Hopen was able to quickly accelerate its production because its raw material suppliers are based in France and in neighboring European countries. Yet these companies also rushed to extend opening hours and rushed to hire more workers to meet demand, said Laverdure, adding, “This creates a lot of stress on the supply chain. is not easy to manage. “

As the Chinese government decided to set up mass quarantine camps this week around the epicenter of the epidemic, society has been preparing at a faster pace.

“The demand doesn’t stop,” said Laverdure. “The situation is changing quickly.”



Written By: Liz Alderman

Photographs by: Elliot Verdier

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

.