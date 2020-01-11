As Crystal Palaces’ draw against Arsenal proved, the winger must leave Selhurst Park before it’s too late

Loading...

It’s the year 2020 and Wilfried Zaha is still playing for Crystal Palace – this must be one of life’s great secrets.

It’s a small wonder that Palace fans still have the privilege of watching the Ivorian given the numerous transfer speculations that have troubled him in recent years.

And today Zaha met one of the many clubs that tried to sign him: Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly offered £ 40m to the winger last summer. Palace estimated their star player closer to £ 80m.

Arsenal eventually ended his interest and instead signed Zaha’s compatriot Nicolas Pepe for £ 72m. It’s fair to say that they had different afternoons in the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Zaha was isolated, forced to try everything himself, as he had to do so often on a Crystal Palace team that lacked similar star quality.

There was a second-half moment when Zaha defeated three players before releasing Cheikhou Kouyate on the left. As usual, Zaha’s quality remained unrewarded when the change stalled.

Meanwhile, Pepe was a supporting actor for Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. With Zaha, Pepe was right in the middle of the action.

Zaha had more touches than Pepe, but it was the Arsenal man who had two golden goals and influenced the game in key areas.

Nothing suggests that Pepe is more talented than Zaha, but only one of them has the talent to help them thrive.

This is not a disregard for Palace, whose draw she kept in the table about Arsenal, but even her fans can see with certainty that Zaha is one of the more respected companies.

It’s a similar situation to Eden Hazard when he was at Chelsea. In the end, blues fans could see that Hazard deserves better than chasing long balls in the Europa League.

Zaha was an exceptional servant of Palace, one who stayed longer than anyone would have expected.

At 27, he absolutely has to join a larger club, otherwise we may never see what he’s capable of. Chelsea, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund come to mind.