As deadly viruses remind the world of SARS, China wants to prevent fear from becoming a political crisis

BEIJING / HONG KONG – A deadly new virus, reminiscent of one of the biggest public health debacles in China, is causing leaders to hurry to stop another outbreak from becoming a political crisis.

After three weeks of revelations about a mysterious strain of coronavirus first discovered in central China, President Xi Jinping personally stepped in on Monday to order “comprehensive prevention and control efforts”. The government convened a series of task force meetings and a social gathering. Media reports belonging to the Communist Party’s top law enforcement agency warned that officials who withheld information would be “shameful for eternity”.

The high-level response came when China’s Internet was flooded with worried comparisons between the disease and the SARS outbreak, which killed 800 people across Asia 17 years ago. China’s delay in reporting this outbreak has been blamed for the fact that the disease has spread unchecked and has raised suspicions of protecting public health in the world’s most populous country.

Now the first confirmed infections in healthcare professionals – suggesting the pathogen is highly contagious – have caused the World Health Organization to raise it to a risk comparable to SARS.

China confirmed on Wednesday that 440 people were infected domestically – more than 100 more than the previous day – and confirmed that the outbreak, which had already killed nine people, is spreading rapidly within its confines. All deaths occurred in Hubei Province, the capital of which is Wuhan.

At a press conference, the National Health Commission announced an expert opinion that the virus can be transmitted between people and could mutate to spread further.

The press conference was the first from the central government since reports of mysterious pneumonia cases surfaced in Wuhan in late December, and apparently signals Beijing’s commitment to information disclosure.

The Cabinet Commission stressed that the country would step up international cooperation in containing the outbreak.

Commission Vice Minister Li Bin told the press conference that the recent surge in confirmed cases could be attributed to improved detection methods and a deeper understanding of the disease.

Outside of China, cases have been confirmed in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and, most recently, in Taiwan, where the first case was reported on Tuesday. Macau, which confirmed its first case with a Wuhan businesswoman on Wednesday; Hong Kong, which also confirmed its first case on Wednesday; and the United States – the first case outside of Asia confirmed.

And the stakes are increasing: Hundreds of millions of Chinese are preparing to fly around the world for the New Year holidays, the world’s largest human migration.

“China’s leaders have had to improve the security level of the crisis to ensure the stability of Chinese society and also because of China’s international reputation,” said Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University. “The virus can negatively affect China’s image.”

Governments around the world have taken steps to prevent the spread of the disease. In Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country is a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists, promised Tuesday that the quarantines and tests in the ports of entry would be increased. US officials held screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco last week. Singapore, a global transportation hub, began investigating all passengers arriving on flights from China on Wednesday.

The Communist Party is deeply skeptical of its promise to take control after a number of important incidents in recent decades. Alongside SARS, Chinese leaders have come under fire for their response to a contaminated milk scandal in 2008, a high-speed train crash in 2011, and revelations about bad vaccines in 2018.

Unlike its predecessors two decades ago, Xi also has to deal with the widespread use of social media and a larger, more demanding middle class. At the moment, the country’s powerful censors seemed willing to continue a debate.

On Tuesday, many Chinese Internet users posted posts demanding more transparency about the outbreak than about SARS. Some asked how long it took to alert the public, and the government initially focused on “rumors” stopping more than 100,000 views on WeChat, the nationwide ubiquitous messaging platform.

In response, the party’s flagship daily published an editorial on Tuesday that supported Xi’s call to action. The President stressed the need to inform the public about official measures to “maintain social stability”. Prime Minister Li Keqiang instructed the divisions to “make no effort” to deal with the outbreak, and a social media account under the party’s Central Political and Legal Commission pledged to punish officials who withheld information.

Cabinet adviser Liu Heng told reporters Wednesday that it took China four or five months to announce the SARS outbreak, but less than a month this time. “We are much better now. … We are paying more attention to preventing the epidemic, ”he said.

Li Bin, deputy minister of the health commission, said that China has introduced comprehensive new procedures to deal with major health threats since 2003.

A key factor observed by experts has been the rapid disclosure of information about the genetic structure of the virus and how it has spread to the general population.

According to Li, Beijing has learned from its experience with SARS and is now sharing all relevant data with WHO and others.

International health experts have been largely positive about China’s early response, which has shown efforts after SARS to build a stronger nationwide health infrastructure.

“The initial response was fairly quick and hopefully effective,” said David Heymann, professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who previously worked at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “You have made great strides.”

However, the spread of the virus means that citizens take measures themselves and wear more pedestrians and travelers in the capital and elsewhere.

Fu King-wa, an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong’s Journalism and Media Research Center who is tracking down Chinese censorship, said mainland internet users are starving to learn what precautions to take. The censored posts included links to news articles from abroad or from Hong Kong, including those that included outbreak estimates and websites that went beyond the information published by China, Fu said.

“In general, the government is using the Chinese Communist Party’s traditional approach,” Fu said. The goal is to “control the information, control the media, control the narrative, and give people the idea that the government is addressing the problem,” he said.

The risk of a public health emergency that harms top management has only increased among Xi, who oversees economic and national security issues more closely than his predecessors. That said, it is nobody else’s fault if people decide that the current outbreak has been mistreated, said Willy Lam, associate professor at the Chinese Studies Center at Hong Kong University and author of numerous books on Chinese politics.

“He is said to be the chair of finance, health, etc.,” said Lam. “But so far it has not worked so well, both in terms of economic figures and other measurements by public administration.”