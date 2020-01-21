As deadly viruses remind the world of SARS, China wants to prevent fear from becoming a political crisis

A deadly new virus, reminiscent of one of China’s largest health debacles, is causing leaders to quickly prevent another outbreak that turns into a political crisis.

After three weeks of revelations about a mysterious strain of coronavirus first discovered in central China, President Xi Jinping personally came in on Monday to order “comprehensive prevention and control efforts”. Linked to the Communist Party’s top law enforcement agency, she warned that Officials who withheld information were “put on the pillar of shame forever”.

The high-level response came when China’s Internet was flooded with worried comparisons between the disease and an SARS outbreak that killed 800 people across Asia 17 years ago. China’s delay in reporting the previous outbreak has been blamed for the uncontrolled spread of the disease and has raised suspicions of protecting public health in the world’s most populous country.

The first confirmed infections of healthcare professionals with the new corona virus, suggesting that the pathogen is highly infectious, has prompted the World Health Organization to raise it to a risk comparable to SARS. Six have died and hundreds more have been infected, including cases in Japan, South Korea and Thailand. And the stakes are increasing: Hundreds of millions of Chinese are preparing to fly around the world for the New Year holidays, the world’s largest human migration.

“China’s leaders have had to improve the security level of the crisis to ensure the stability of Chinese society and also because of China’s international reputation,” said Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University. “The virus can negatively affect China’s image.”

Governments around the world have taken steps to prevent the spread of the disease. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country is a popular destination for Chinese tourists, promised to increase quarantine and test ports of entry on Tuesday, while US officials launched screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The Communist Party is deeply skeptical of its promise to take control after a number of important incidents in recent decades. Alongside SARS, Chinese leaders have come under fire for their response to a contaminated milk scandal in 2008, a high-speed train crash in 2011, and revelations about bad vaccines in 2018.

Unlike its predecessors two decades ago, Xi also has to deal with the widespread use of social media and a larger, more demanding middle class. At the moment, the country’s powerful censors seemed willing to continue a debate.

On Tuesday, many Chinese Internet users posted posts demanding more transparency about the outbreak than about SARS. Some asked how long it took to alert the public, and the government initially focused on “rumors” stopping more than 100,000 views on WeChat, the nationwide ubiquitous messaging platform.

In response, the party’s flagship daily published an editorial on Tuesday that supported Xi’s call to action. The President stressed the need to inform the public about official measures to “maintain social stability”. Prime Minister Li Keqiang instructed departments to “spare no effort” to deal with the outbreak while a social media account under the party’s Central Political and Legal Commission punished officials who withheld information.

International health experts have been largely positive about China’s early response, which has shown efforts after SARS to build a stronger nationwide health infrastructure.

“The first response was fairly quick and hopefully effective,” said David Heymann, professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who previously worked at the United States’ disease control and prevention centers. “You have made great strides.”

However, the spread of the virus means that citizens take measures themselves. More pedestrians with masks were seen around the capital on Tuesday.

Fu King-wa, an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong’s Journalism and Media Research Center who is tracking down censorship in China, said mainland internet users were starving to learn what precautions to take. The censored posts included links to news articles from abroad or from Hong Kong, including those that included outbreak estimates and websites that went beyond the information published by China, Fu said.

“In general, the government is using the Chinese Communist Party’s traditional approach,” Fu said. The goal was to “control the information, control the media, control the narrative, and give people the idea that the government is addressing the problem,” he said.

The risk of a public health emergency that harms top management has only increased among Xi, who oversees economic and national security issues more closely than his predecessors. That means that no one else is to blame if people decide that the current outbreak has been mistreated, said Willy Lam, associate professor at the Chinese Studies Center at Hong Kong University and author of numerous books on Chinese politics.

“He is said to be the chair of finance, health, etc.,” said Lam. “But so far it has not worked so well, both in terms of economic figures and other measurements by public administration.”